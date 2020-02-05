Monumental Theatre Company Nominated For Eight Helen Hayes Awards

Monumental Theatre Company received eight Helen Hayes Award, Helen Category nominations at theatreWashington's 2020 Helen Hayes Award Nominations Announcement Event held on February 3, 2020 at The National Theatre. Daddy Long Legs received six total nominations, including Outstanding Production in a Musical. Monumental Theatre Company's production of Be More Chill also received two nominations.

Daddy Long Legs collected nominations in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical for Kurt Boehm and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for Caroline Wolfson, as well as Outstanding Direction in a Musical for Michael Windsor.

"We're really happy to have had such a successful 2019 season," said Managing Director Beth Amann, "and are thrilled that the artists and creative teams from both musicals are being acknowledged in this way."

Additional nominations for Daddy Long Legs include a nod to Kristen P. Ahern for Outstanding Costume Design and to Jessica Cancino for Outstanding Set Design. Be More Chill finished off the night with two nominations: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Montgomery and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical for Molly Rumberger.

"We worked with a lot of talented artists in 2019," said Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes, "We're looking forward to our upcoming season and the award ceremony in May."

The 2020 Helen Hayes Awards Ceremony will be held at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on May 18, 2020. A full list of Helen Hayes Awards nominees and additional information about the 2020 Helen Hayes Awards Ceremony can be found on the theatreWashington website.

Monumental Theatre Company's 2020 season includes the regional premiere of the musical Head Over Heels, hit comedy musical The Drowsy Chaperone and Jason Robert Brown-penned favorite Songs for a New World. Individual tickets and season passes are available online via Monumental Theatre Company's website.





