Monumental Theatre Company Announces Casting for AMERICAN PSYCHO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Monumental Theatre Company launches into rehearsal this week for its 2024 mainstage production American Psycho.

Based on Bret Easton Ellis's provocative 1991 novel of the same name, this Duncan Sheik and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa musical follows protagonist Patrick Bateman, a suave young Wall Street banker. By day, Patrick enjoys the finer things with his elite friends, but as night falls, his taste for darker pleasures threatens to uproot his ‘normal' facade.

Meet the cast below:

This Monumental experience features Helen Hayes Award-Winner Kyle Dalsimer (Toby's Spongebob, Arena's Ride the Cyclone) as Patrick Bateman and Jordyn Taylor (Signature's Ragtime) as Evelyn as well as Dylan Toms, Kaeli Patchen, Stephen Russell Murray, Noah Mutterperl, Jeremy Crawford, Carson Young, Sarah Stewart, Jessica Barraclough, Valerie Nagel, Sydne Lyons, and Deema Turkomani (Swing).

“We are excited to bring this bloody brilliant musical to the DMV in a truly Monumental way. This cast is stacked with some of the DMV's most exciting talent,” said American Psycho Director and Monumental Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor.

American Psycho is led by Director Michael Windsor alongside Music Director Marika Countouris (Signature's Passing Strange). Ahmad Maaty (Monumental's Spring Awakening) returns as the production's Choreographer.

Tickets

American Psycho runs June 28- July 21, 2024 at the Ainslie Arts Center located in Alexandria, VA (3900 West Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22304). Monumental will offer two ticket types for this production: Psycho Experience and Riser Seating. Psycho Experience ticket holders will get the real Monumental Experience seated at one of our immersive booths with an up-close view of all of the thrilling action. There will also be traditional Riser Seating available. Monumental is happy to offer both ticket types at the same price of $45. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets will be available for each performance. Visit www.monumentaltheatre.org for more information.

Monumental Theatre Company

Monumental Theatre Company, winner of the 2018 Helen Hayes John Aniello Award for Outstanding Emerging Theatre Company, is a professional, nonprofit theatre dedicated to promoting, producing, and providing platforms for emerging artists. They work to develop new works, new views on established works, and the next generation of theatre goers in the Washington, D.C. community.

Comments