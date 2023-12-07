Matthew Scott to Join RAGTIME at Signature Theatre

Matthew Scott (Broadway’s An American in Paris, Signature’s Company) will join the cast of Signature Theatre's Ragtime in the role of Father. Bill English (Broadway’s Anything Goes, On the Twentieth Century) departs the company on December 9 to join the upcoming Broadway production of Days of Wine and Roses. Matthew Scott’s first performance will be on December 10. Declan Fennell (Signature’s Billy Elliot, Kennedy Center’s Tommy) will also be joining performances as The Little Boy from December 5 to December 22.

The critically acclaimed production is directed by Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s Into the Woods), with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s Sweeney Todd), and choreography by Ashleigh King (Signature’s Which Way to the Stage). Performances continue until January 7, 2024 in Signature’s MAX Theatre. Tickets are available at SigTheatre.org.

Ragtime is a triumphant Tony Award-winning musical portrait of America at the turn of the 20th century. The stories of three American families intertwine against the backdrop of a towering slate of historical figures. Together, through a dazzling array of musical styles from the era, they weave a stunning tapestry that reveals both the promise and prejudice of the American experience. In the tradition of Titanic, West Side Story and Into the Woods, Signature reinvents this expansive epic for its trademark intimate space.

Twitter & Instagram: @SigTheatre

Hashtag: #SigRagtime

Ragtime is sponsored by Michelle S. Lee and STGi, Deborah G. Gandy, and Lou Mazawey.

The Signature orchestra is sponsored by John F. Benton and David W. Briggs.

ARTIST BIOGRAPHIES

SIGNATURE: Company, First You Dream: The Music of Kander & Ebb, Ace, Side By Side By Sondheim, Beaches. BROADWAY: An American In Paris, Sondheim On Sondheim, Grand Horizons, A Catered Affair, Jersey Boys. WEST END: I Loved Lucy. REGIONAL: Kennedy Center, La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, Paper Mill Playhouse, Philadelphia Theatre Co., Pittsburgh CLO, MUNY, TUTS, Goodspeed, Alliance Theatre, York Theatre Co., O’Neill Theatre Center. TELEVISION: First You Dream: The Music Of Kander & Ebb (PBS), All My Children, 2006 and 2009 Tony Awards. SOLO SHOW: THE JESUS YEAR - a letter from my dad. RECORDINGS: THE JESUS YEAR - a letter from my dad (solo show recording), Sondheim On Sondheim, Noel & Cole, The Land Where The Good Songs Go. EDUCATION: Carnegie Mellon School of Drama. Instagram: m.a.t.t.h.e.w_s.c.o.t.t

Declan Fennell

SIGNATURE: Billy Elliot (Small Boy), Assassins (u/s Billy). DC AREA: The Kennedy Center: The Who’s Tommy(Tommy Age 4). FILM/TV: Burst the Silence (Young Robbie); MGM/Amazon: Harlan Coben’s Shelter (Scared Child), PBS Kids: Alma’s Way (Lucas).