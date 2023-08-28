MY MAMA AND THE FULL-SCALE INVASION Comes to Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company kicks off its 2023-24 Enter the Woollyverse season with the world premiere of My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion, an over-the-top look at the current war and invasion in Ukraine through one family's story. The play runs September 11 – October 8 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (641 D St NW). Tickets and further information can be found at the new Woolly Mammoth website Click Here.

My Mama… is a co-production with The Wilma Theater, written by Sasha Denisova, translated by Misha Kachman (WMTC Company of Artists), adapted by Kellie Mecleary, and directed by Yury Urnov (WMTC Company of Artists, Wilma Co-Artistic Director). In the play, Sasha's 82-year-old mother, Olga, is on the frontlines of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, having lived in Kyiv her whole life. Olga is thrust into increasingly fantastical situations: she strategizes with President Zelenskyy, strikes Russian drones with jars of pickles, and even debates with God. Inspired by online chats with her mother, playwright Sasha Denisova brings us this new play about a family's connection and legacy amidst the present-day war and global crisis.

“We're starting our season off with a bang—a world premiere of a powerful mother/daughter story, a co-production with the incomparable Wilma Theater, bringing Holly Twyford back to the Woolly Mammoth stage, and provoking conversation about Russia's invasion and Ukraine's resistance,” Maria Manuela Goyanes, Woolly Mammoth's Artistic Director says. “This play contains multitudes: poetic and lyrical, powerful and thought-provoking, funny and outrageous. It's a joy to work alongside the talented artists of the Wilma, along with several members of our Company of Artists, to bring this new play to life in Washington, DC. This is perfect for our audience and DC community, who never shy away from art that speaks to the moment right now."

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

D.C. legend Holly Twyford returns to Woolly Mammoth as the titular Mother. Wilma HotHouse Company Member Suli Holum plays Daughter and Wilma co-Artistic Director Lindsay Smiling is Man.

The Assistant Director is Fatima Dyfan, Scenic Designer is Misha Kachman (WMTC Company of Artists), Associate Scenic Designer is Margarita Syrocheva, Costume Designer is Ivania Stack (WMTC Company of Artists), Associate Costume Designer is Kitt Crescenzo, Lighting Designer is Venus Gulbranson, Associate Lighting Designer is Dean Leong, Sound Designer & Composer is Michael Kiley, Projection Designer is Kelly Colburn, Associate Projection Designer is Dylan Uremovich, Co-Dramaturgs are Sonia Fernandez and Kellie Mecleary, Stage Manager is Becky Reed, Rehearsal Assistant Stage Manager is Jazzy Davis, Performance Assistant Stage Manager is Miranda Korieth, and Understudy Casting is Chelsea Radigan.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

My Mama… runs from September 11 – October 8. The typical performance week includes Wednesday-Sunday performances, with weeknights at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM and 7 PM. View the full performance schedule at Click Here.

There are Pay-What-You-Will preview performances on September 11 and 12. Previews run through September 15, with the invited Opening Night on September 16.

A special Golden Ticket member night will be held on September 22, with a pre-show mix-and-mingle and free concessions item for any of Woolly Mammoth's Golden Ticket holders in attendance.

ACCESS PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

· ASL Interpreted performances on September 23 (8 pm) and October 1 (2 pm) which feature interpreters placed inside the theatre who translate what the actors are saying and expressing to the audience.

· Audio Described performances on September 30 (3 pm) and October 7 (3 pm) which feature live narration interspersed with the actors' dialogue used to provide information surrounding key visual elements.

· Open Captioned performances on September 27 (8 pm) and September 28 (8 pm) which feature permanently visible, on-screen text description that displays dialogue, identifies speakers and describes other relevant sounds



Assistive listening devices are available for all performances. Transmitters and accompanying headsets and ear speakers are available at the Box Office. For more information on Access Performances please visit the play's website page.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets to My Mama… and Public Obscenities are on sale now. Tickets start at $34 and are available at Click Here, by phone at (202) 393-3939, and via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net.

Preview Pay-What-You-Will performances on September 11 & 12 through Woolly Mammoth and TodayTix. There are also Pay-What-You-Will tickets available for every remaining performance by selecting the PWYW seats and adjusting the ticket price at woollymammoth.net.

Patrons who are 30 years old and younger may purchase tickets starting at $25 to any performance. There are also discounts available for educators, first responders, and active U.S. military personnel, spouses, and veterans. More information is available at woollymammoth.net.



Golden Tickets are also available now, providing an all-access pass to see any project in the Enter the Woollyverse season at WMTC, plus a special offer to Where We Belong at the Folger Theatre. One 2023-24 Golden Ticket is priced at $375, with a limited number available at a more accessible price of $250. They can be purchased online at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, or via e-mail at tickets@woollymammoth.net.