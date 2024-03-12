Literature to Life Will Host Spring Galas in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Literature to Life (LTL) will host spring gala events in both New York City and Washington, D.C., featuring live performances, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and more. The proceeds from both events will benefit the organization’s extensive work in schools and help Literature to Life expand educational opportunities for NYC- and D.C.-area students. The New York City event will take place on Monday, April 15 at Scandinavia House, and the Washington, D.C. event will take place on Monday, May 6 at the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center.

LTL is a performance-based literacy program that presents professionally staged verbatim adaptations of American literary classics. The organization’s mission is to perform great books that inspire young people to read and become authors of their own lives.

The Wynn Handman Partnership Program honors the legacy of co-founder Wynn Handman and provides access to subsidized, high-quality arts programming to schools throughout New York City. LTL’s goal through its two upcoming events is to raise $30,000 in support of the program in New York City, as well as continuing to expand into Washington, D.C. schools.

LTL presents titles by authors of diverse backgrounds, written at different stages in American history. They tell the stories of characters from a variety of cultures, backgrounds, situations, and family structures. Fittingly, this diversity is reflected in Literature to Life’s company of performers and Teaching Artists.

“The LTL Spring Galas are important times of our gathering together to plant seeds for the year to come," says Artistic Director, Elise Thoron. We raise the funds for our LTL Wynn Handman partnership schools that provide our performances and workshops to students at little or no cost. And we also celebrate and raise awareness for the multifaceted work we do at Literature to Life that would not be possible without the generosity of our supporters. So, if you are new to Lit to Life, it's a wonderful introduction to our work and the company; and if you are a Lit to Lifer, it's a wonderful time to reconnect with old friends and new books!”

Tickets to both fundraisers are available via Literature to Life’s website at https://literaturetolife.org/2024gala. Tickets for the NYC event start at $175, and tickets for the D.C. event start at $250. Additional donations to support Literature to Life’s work in schools are always appreciated; attendees can make additional contributions through the webpage.