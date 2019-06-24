LEGALLY BLONDE Announced At The Keegan Theatre

The Keegan Theatre closes out its 22nd season with the award-winning musical LEGALLY BLONDE, opening on August 3, 2019. Based on the hit movie, LEGALLY BLONDE is a fabulously fun and energetic musical, wrapped up with a snappy pink bow! It features music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. The DC premiere production at Keegan is directed by Ricky Drummond with music direction by Helen Hayes Award-winner Walter "Bobby" McCoy and choreography by Ashleigh King.

About the musical: Elle Woods is a Southern Californian co-ed cutie who is accustomed to getting what she wants. When her boyfriend, Warner, calls it off because she is not serious about her future, Elle turns her attention from fashion to the books and enrolls in Harvard Law School. Along the way, Elle discovers her true potential and proves that kindness and compassion are always in style.

The musical stars Gabi DeLuca as Elle Woods with Melrose Pyne Anderson, Rachel Barlaam, Victoria Clare, Selena Clyne-Galindo, Robbie Duncan, Lawrence Hailes, Noah Israel, Amber Jones, Amanda Kaplan, Julia Klavans, Emily Madden, Kaylen Morgan, Stephen Russell Murray, Dana Nearing, Solomon Parker III, MK Sagastume, Anna Maria Shockey, Janine Sunday, and Greg Watkins. Also featured in the Keegan production are two of Dupont Circle's most precious pups, Lucas the Yorkshire Terrier and Roux the French Bulldog.

The creative team also includes Jason Arnold (Lighting Design), Amanda Horne (Stage Manager), Cindy Landrum Jacobs (Properties/Set Dressing Design), Alison Samantha Johnson (Costume/Hair/Makeup Design), Matthew J. Keenan (Set Design), and Gordon Nimmo-Smith (Sound Design).

"LEGALLY BLONDE may feature a fun, pop-music score, but the story of Elle's struggle to be taken seriously is real - and one that demands to be told right now," remarks director Ricky Drummond. "I'm excited to be working with these tremendously talented performers and designers, and I look forward to breathing new life into this musical as we all work together to translate it from the big screen and the big stage on Broadway to our wonderfully intimate space at Keegan."

LEGALLY BLONDE runs August 3-25, 2019 at The Keegan Theatre in Washington, DC. The press opening is Tuesday, August 6, 2019. This is Keegan Theatre's 22nd season performing in Washington, DC. The Keegan Theatre produces powerful productions of classic and modern plays and musicals, offered to the community at affordable prices. Our work is fueled by extraordinary artists in an intimate venue, scripts that put real people out there on the stark edges of life, and an approach to the work that honors clear and authentic storytelling.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You