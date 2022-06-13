King Center Announces FOREIGNER and 2nd Show for Comedian Tom Segura

AEG Presents and the King Center for the Performing Arts have announced Foreigner: The Greatest Hits returning to the L3HARRIS Technologies Theatre Main Stage on Sunday, November 20th at 8 PM. This upcoming performance marks over seven years since the band last performed at the King Center in Melbourne.

With 10 multi-platinum albums, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," "Dirty White Boy," "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is". FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive air play and continued Billboard Top 200 album success

In addition to the Foreigner announcement, AEG Presents is proud to announce that due to popular demand, the Friday, November 25th performance of Tom Segura, I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour is receiving a 2nd show! Very few tickets remain for the 7 PM performance and a new 10 PM Late Show has just been added to the schedule.

Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently performed to sold-out audiences on his 100+ city TAKE IT DOWN TOUR. He is best known for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). Paste Magazine described him as, "...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground."

Tickets for both Foreigner: The Greatest Hits, and Tom Segura: I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour - 10 PM performance go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10 AM online and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 321-242-2219, during normal business hours, Monday - Friday, Noon - 6 PM.