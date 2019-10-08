Kennedy Center Announces November Millennium Stage Events

DATE TIME PERFORMANCE

Fri., Nov. 1 6 p.m. First Friday: NSO Prelude

Members of the National Symphony Orchestra Natasha Bogachek (violin), Zino Bogachek (viola), and Christopher Schmitt (piano) play Mozart's Kegelstatt trio and A. Piazzolla's The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

Sat., Nov. 2 6 p.m. Join Young Artists of America as more than 150 talented young instrumentalists and vocalists come together to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Broadway premiere of Once Upon a Mattress's magical score by Mary Rodgers, featuring Guest Narrator and Director, Leyane Dempsey.

Sun., Nov. 3 6 p.m. The Bongo Hop, a funky, lush, and energetic Afro-Caribbean band from France, Cameroon, and Colombia, has taken Europe by storm. A sensual and steamy marriage of traditional Afro-Caribbean and South American rhythms with futuristic beats and production, it is a true melting pot of old and new sounds that is certain to set the dance floor on fire.

Mon., Nov. 4 6 p.m. A veteran of the D.C. music scene, J.P. Reali has evolved from his early days as lead guitar for the psychedelic blues band The Next Step to half of the acoustic blues/roots duo The Reali Brothers in the '90s to his current solo career. While Reali's repertoire is steeped in the traditions of Piedmont and Delta blues, it also showcases his original blues compositions in a conscious effort to keep these styles alive.

Tue., Nov. 5 6 p.m. The Tune is a nomadic band based on Korean traditional music, composed of a haeguem (Korean fiddle), piano, folk singing, and various traditional percussion instruments. They also incorporate jazz, contemporary, and gypsy music into their performances. They are world renowned with Korean audiences.

Wed., Nov. 6 6 p.m. Nani Noam Vanzana's hypnotising vocals breathe new life into jazz, flamenco, North African, Sephardic, and Ladino traditional songs. Her voice is mesmerising: pure and simple, powerful and precise, and imbued with the traditions and the emotional journey of the migrant people who first took their culture across the globe following the Jewish expulsion from Spain in the 15th century.

Thu., Nov. 7 Family Theater 6 p.m. Comedy at the Kennedy Center: Joyelle Nicole Johnson is a comedian and writer who brings joy to the stage. She is currently the warm-up comic for Hasan Minhaj's talk show Patriot Act on Netflix and the permanent guest host for the Sirius XM radio show Godfrey Complex.

This program contains mature themes and strong language. It will not be streamed live or archived. Free general admission tickets will be distributed in the Hall of States starting at approximately 5 p.m., up to two tickets per person.

Fri., Nov. 8 6 p.m. Estonian Folk Dance Troupe walks the audience through the lives of Estonians, including their daily activities and ways of communication through pop-folk dance.

Presented in collaboration with the Embassy of Estonia.

Sat., Nov. 9 6 p.m. Dance and Orchestra Music: As a prelude to the National Symphony Orchestra's dance-inspired program conducted by Maestro Gianandrea Noseda, take part in a dance lesson and demonstration featuring some of the African American and European social dances to be featured in the orchestra's performance. Live piano accompaniment is provided by pianist Sophie Kim Cook.

Sun., Nov. 10 6 p.m. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Arianna Neikrug is a jazz/pop vocalist, songwriter, arranger, and recent Concord Music Group recording artist currently based in New York City.

Mon., Nov. 11 6 p.m. Mary Gauthier is a Grammy®-nominated American folk singer-songwriter. Rifles & Rosary Beads, her most recent record, called "music that's just plain important" by the Los Angeles Times earned Gauthier her first Grammy® nomination in the category of Best Folk Album, and won 2018 Album of the Year at the International Folk Music Awards.

Tue., Nov. 12 6 p.m. Anjali Taneja is a 21-year-old singer/songwriter based in the greater NYC-area. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Taneja is vocally trained in Indian classical music, jazz, R&B, and took up keyboard and piano at a young age. She performs in the Princeton University Jazz Program and performs R&B/pop music locally as well.

Presented in collaboration with the Strathmore Artist in Residence program.

Wed., Nov. 13 6 p.m. The American Soldier is based on actual letters written by veterans and their family members from the American Revolution all the way through current day Afghanistan. The play touches on many aspects of war and explores the bravery veterans and families face day-to-day as they return home from combat.

Thu., Nov. 14 6 p.m. Musicians from the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra play classical works.

Fri., Nov. 15 6 p.m. Noura Mint Seymali is a nationally beloved star and one of Mauritania's foremost musical emissaries. Born into a prominent line of Moorish griot (West African praise singers, poets, and musicians) Seymali began her career at age 13 as a supporting vocalist with her stepmother, the legendary Dimi Mint Abba.

Presented in collaboration with the Artistic Freedom Initiative.

Sat., Nov. 16 6 p.m. D.C. Trash is a musical, satirical look at the upside, downside, and underside of D.C. and its denizens. It is a look into the past, present, and future as seen through the eyes of a D.C. trash truck driver, Ron Litman.

Sun., Nov. 17 The REACH 6 p.m. Raam Seyed Emami is an Iranian/Canadian musician. He started his musical career as the singer/songwriter/founder of Hypernova, a post-punk band in New York, which was born in the undergrounds of Tehran in the early 2000s. After some modest success with Hypernova, he decided to pursue a solo career under the name of King Raam.

Presented in collaboration with the Artistic Freedom Initiative.

Mon., Nov. 18 6 p.m. Italian composer and pianist Remo Anzovino is inspired by film and visual media, whether that is celebrating Pasolini; writing a complete soundtrack for Fight For Freedom, a recent film about Muhammad Ali; or creating the original soundtracks for Hitler versus Picasso and The Others: The Nazi Obsession for Art and Van Gogh, of wheat fields and clouded skies, two art movies released in April and May 2018 in more than 50 countries.

Tue., Nov. 19 6 p.m. The NSO Youth Fellows present a night of chamber music and solo performances.

Wed., Nov. 20 6 p.m. Programming to be determined at a later date.

Thu., Nov. 21 6 p.m. Vivianna Giannaki and Mariano Gil met in Buenos Aires in 2017. Their common passion for music is what has brought them together. Both artists perform music from their native countries (medieval Cypriot, Greek traditional, and Argentinean Tango), as well as compositions of Carlo Domeniconi, Astor Piazzolla , Roland Dyens, Mariano Gil, and others.

Presented in collaboration with the Embassy of Cyprus.

Fri., Nov. 22 6 p.m. International singer and songwriter Lady Alma is bringing her soaring, searing vocals back to eager audiences for an evening of her incomparable funk/house/soul stylings. From her dynamic live shows that over the past two decades have left critics and fans alike breathless to the recent revival of her hit single produced by The Rainmakers entitled "Let It Fall," Lady Alma continues to be a widely praised source of true sonic satisfaction.

Sat., Nov. 23 6 p.m.

Unapologetically Indian, The Elephant in the Room is a tumultuous ride through seemingly immiscible cultures, love and loss, issues of race, and the desperation that comes with not fitting in. The play navigates author Priyanka Shetty's transition from her deeply embedded roots in India to finding context and common ground in America.

Sun., Nov. 24 6 p.m. Founded in 1996, The U.S. Army Band Woodwind Quintet is one of the Army's premiere chamber ensembles. An element of The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own," the quintet is frequently called upon in support of high-level military and civilian events at the White House, the U.S. Capitol, the Pentagon, and other locations around Washington, D.C.

Mon., Nov. 25 6 p.m. Joseph Henson Jazz Quintet performs a selection of works.

Tue., Nov. 26 6 p.m. Jake Charkey is an acclaimed cellist with a strong background in both Western classical music and Hindustani music. He is also an eclectic improviser, drawing from his extensive training in both Eastern and Western musical traditions.

Wed., Nov. 27 6 p.m. The Immanuel Wilkins Quartet is a group of musicians dedicated to presenting original music of high quality. Their music is filled with clarity, spiritual depth, and strong rhythm.

Thu., Nov. 28 6 p.m.

It's a Kennedy Center Thanksgiving Day tradition: swing dance instruction and performances by Gottaswing, Washington, D.C.'s largest swing dance instruction and promotion company!

Fri., Nov. 29 6 p.m. Cary Morin's music has been described as acoustic Native Americana fingerstyle blues with strong qualities of jam, reggae, jazz, blues, bluegrass, and dance. He brings together the great musical traditions of American and beyond like no other, showcasing his deft fingerstyle guitar.