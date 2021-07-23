Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary Concert Announces Additional Artists

The Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary officially kicks off on September 14 with a 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, a celebration and re-launch of live, in-person performing arts in America. Echoing "An American Pageant for the Arts," the 1962 event conducted by Leonard Bernstein, this special evening will be curated and hosted by Kennedy Center Honoree Michael Tilson Thomas and feature the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO). The concert will be directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse.

Joining them to celebrate the great performance traditions that have enriched our varied cultural heritage and the bright future that lies ahead will be National Poetry Slam champion and 2018 National Book Award winner Elizabeth Acevedo; dancer, choreographer, and tradition-bearer of Black American social dance LaTasha Barnes; American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Herman Cornejo and Cassandra Trenary; Kennedy Center Artistic Advisor at Large Renée Fleming; Artistic Advisor to the NSO Ben Folds; violinist Randall Goosby; Lucille Lortel Award-nominated tap dancers featured on So You Think You Can Dance John and Leo Manzari; Grammy Award-winning bassist/composer Christian McBride; Grammy Award-winning musician Keb' Mo'; lead singer of Lake Street Drive Rachael Price; Grammy Award-winning band Punch Brothers; and Astaire Award winner and Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck. Activist-scholar and Piscataway tribe historian, Dr. Gabrielle Tayac, will participate in a land acknowledgement that will feature a performance from Lance Fisher and Giovanna Gross. Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

"It is a joyous and reaffirming occasion to be able to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Kennedy Center where so many great artists from so many great traditions have created such a lasting cultural tradition," said Michael Tilson Thomas. "Performances from Kennedy Center have been broadcast throughout the entire world and have made audiences everywhere aware of the depth and diversity of American Artists. I am honored to join the National Symphony and all of the guest artists on this program."

Tickets to the 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert are available at the Kennedy Center website or by calling (202) 467-4600. To learn more about the Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary, click here.