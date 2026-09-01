Keegan Theatre to Present A BEAUTIFUL BLUE MORNING SKY World Premiere Concert

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The Keegan Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the World Premiere concert of A BEAUTIFUL BLUE MORNING SKY by Duane Richards II. Directed by Autumn Tustin, this powerful song cycle marks the 25th anniversary of one of America's most painful days by giving voice to those who experienced 9/11 firsthand. The concert will have only three performances, on September 11, 12, and 13, 2026, with each featuring new invited speakers and events.

All tickets are available 'pay what you can' with all proceeds supporting Northern Virginia Family Services, a local organization that was responsible for managing the 9/11 Pentagon attack's primary long-term response plan, providing trauma recovery services to survivors of the attack and offering general care to those affected in the DMV.

'Duane Richards has crafted a beautiful retelling of the very raw and real emotions that swept through so many Americans on September 11, 2001,' explains Director Autumn Tustin, 'but specifically those in New York City and the DMV who experienced the terror firsthand. Art is often able to express the inexpressible, and that's what this extraordinary new piece does so well. Each of these songs tells the story of someone who experienced heartache, giving us a small glimpse into the inner life of those NFVS helped back then and continues to help today.'

About the show: A BEAUTIFUL BLUE MORNING SKY is a world premiere song cycle receiving a concert performance at Keegan on the weekend of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. A chamber piece written to be an emotional re-telling of the day – no politics or conspiracies, just musical stories, vignettes, and personal moments in chronological order – it brings all the human dimensions of this shared event to bright life.

'While A BEAUTIFUL BLUE MORNING SKY is not strictly a 'musical theatre' piece,' continues Tustin, 'the songs represent the different internal thoughts and emotions of those who experienced 9/11 firsthand, real people who are learning to carry their new grief and working to find hope in the darkness through every new verse or chorus.'

The cast features Ingrid Bork (Eight), Ricky Drummond (Seven), Emily Levey (Six), Duane Richards II (One), Jasmine Richardson-Rushin (Four), Dylan Toms (Five), Hannah Verdi (Two), Carl Williams (Three).

In addition to Director Autumn Tustin, the creative team includes Jake Null (Music Director & Sound Designer), Jacob Richter (Orchestrator & Co-Arranger), Hailey LaRoe (Lighting Designer), Josh Sticklin (Technical Director), Lorna Ryan (Sound Engineer), Eileen Jones (Stage Manager), Gabrielle Busch (Production Manager), Christopher Gagliardi (Lead Electrics Technician), and Lily Rehberg (Lead Carpenter). Musicians include Jason Wilson (Bass), Brad Emmett (Guitar), and John 'Guido' Vitullo (Drums).

TOUR DATES

September 11th at 8pm

September 12th at 8pm

September 13th at 3pm

About NVFS:

Following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Northern Virginia Family Services (NVFS) was selected to lead the Survivors' Fund Project, a $25 million long-term recovery initiative supporting victims of the attacks, Pentagon families, first responders, and their loved ones. Under Stephanie Berkowitz's leadership as Director of the project, the program became nationally recognized as a model for disaster response and recovery, demonstrating the power of compassionate, coordinated, community-based care during times of crisis. Nearly twenty-five years later, the legacy of that work continues to inform how NVFS helps communities heal, recover, and thrive.

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