Karen Olivo, Jennifer DiNoia, JJ Niemann & DeAundre Woods Headline Musical Theatre MEGA DAY

Musical Theatre MEGA DAY, is a nationwide virtual camp For musical theatre students.

Broadway artists with credits that include Hamilton, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Moulin Rouge! join students from across the globe in the nation's largest virtual musical theatre camp -- the Musical Theatre MEGA DAY!

This initiative comes from a consortium of five award-winning theatre educators (all members of the Freddie G Fellowship), passionate about providing students educational and connection opportunities during the pandemic, while many theatres and camps around the world remain closed due to health and safety considerations.

Musical Theatre MEGADAY will take place September 26th from 12-3 p.m. (ET) and will allow students from around the world -- grades 5-12 -- access to Broadway guest artists and the nation's most accomplished theatre educators.

The first Musical Theatre MEGACAMP in June 2020 featured guest artists that included Freddie Gershon, Gavin Lee, Ari Afsar, Carlos Gonzalez, Lauren Gunderson, Kurt Crowley. Students were thrilled when Benj Pasek & Justin Paul stopped in for a surprise Q&A on the final day. The second Musical Theatre MEGACAMP in August 2020 provided students access to Megan Hilty, Renee Rapp, Jesse Mueller, Judine Somerville and Emily Swallow. These artists' credits include Mean Girls, SMASH, Hairspray, Waitress and The Mandalorian. Over 500 students participated during these summer camps.

For the list of September Musical Theatre MEGADAY guest artists, visit https://www.mtmegacamp.com/Team

Camp Founders and Industry Leaders Students will collaborate under the leadership of national award-winning instructors -- all recipients of the coveted Freddie G Fellowship, founded by Freddie Gershon.

The MT Megacamp consortium consists of:

Marianne Adams, Grandstreet Theatre School, Helena, MT;

Paula Chanda, HUB Performing Arts School, Lubbock, TX;

Melissa Charles, DMR Adventures, Charlottesville, VA & Chautauqua, NY;

Chris Paragone, Sunny Side Theater, Mobile, AL;

Tina Reynolds, BRAVO and Ovation Academy, Oak Park, IL

What Students and Parents had to say about this summer's MEGACAMP:

This has been a wonderful experience to work with so many new people and learn so many new things, I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to learn even through quarantine!

--Shae, student, grade 9

My daughter had a fabulous time, and as a parent I was so thankful that she was engaged, learning and performing the entire time. This didn't feel like more screen time , just a different way of learning, singing, dancing, performing and connecting to a great group of students and teachers!

--Kristen, Parent of MT Mega Camp student, grade 5

With the uncertain times zoom classes have become essential. She loves acting and dancing but she also loves to learn.

--Sabrina, parent of MT Mega Camp student, grade 9

I had to pressure (my son) into doing the Musical Theatre Mega Camp but he enjoyed himself so much the first day that he was asking me about signing him up for other (virtual) camps. The virtual camps have been incredible, not only for his education, but also for his mental health during these trying times.

--Mark parent of MT Mega Camp student, grade 11

Space is Limited!

Rising 5th-12th grade students of any level/experience are encouraged to join this virtual camp. Register at https://www.mtmegacamp.com/register.

