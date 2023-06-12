KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

KLECKSOGRAPHY Will Be Performed at Connecticut Ave Overlook This Week

Performances are Thursday, June 15 at 12:15pm, 1pm, & 1:45pm.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: HADESTOWN at National Theatre Photo 3 Review: HADESTOWN at National Theatre
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 4 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates

KLECKSOGRAPHY Will Be Performed at Connecticut Ave Overlook This Week

Rorschach will disrupt lunches and surprise strangers with an afternoon of KLECKSOGRAPHY*, three original short plays inspired by and performed around HYBYCOZO's sculpture “The Golden Spike.” KLECKSOGRAPHY @ Connecticut Ave Overlook that will be produced in conjunction with the Golden Triangle Neighborhood BID and Pipkin Creative.

The plays will be created and performed by local DC artists, including directors Dylan Arredondo, Maboud Ebrahimzadeh, Patrick McLaughlin; playwrights Adrian Iglesias and Andrew Quilpa; and actors Zachary Brewster-Geisz, Sydney Dionne, Karen Lange, and Jolene Mafnas.

Rorschach Theatre's KLECKSOGRAPHY projects stories are built by artists responding to a single piece of visual art and then presented to an audience as a theatre performance. The performances are always created in a furiously short time and involve a group  of talented playwrights, directors, actors and designers.

Klecksography was a game that Hermann Rorschach played as a child in which children would make shapes out of ink on a blank page. Inspired by this game he would go on to develop his famous psychological test, the Rorschach Inkblot Test.



RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center Photo
Review: THE ENIGMATIST at The Kennedy Center

Puzzles and patterns, stories and magic are artfully woven together by David Kwong in The Enigmatist at the Kennedy Center. The immersive experience is a little bit theatre, a little bit magic show, with some codebreaking, word games and storytelling thrown in for fun. Who knew that constructing a crossword puzzle together could be so fun?

2
Review: NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center Photo
Review: NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center

Read BroadwayWorld's review for NEW YORK BALLET: VISIONARY VOICES at the Kennedy Center.

3
McLean Community Players Presents Green Days AMERICAN IDIOT Photo
McLean Community Players Presents 'Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT

McLean Community Players' production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day's American Idiot, based on the Grammy Award-winning album, opens Friday July 21, 2023, and runs weekends through July 30.

4
Review: NEW YORK CITY BALLET PROGRAM A at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: NEW YORK CITY BALLET PROGRAM A at Kennedy Center

Growing up with the New York City Ballet (NYCB)nearby during my high school and college years (as they had their summer residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs), I was thrilled to turn around many years later to see the Kennedy Center present an evening of some of the New York City Ballet’s most beloved ballets.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical' Video Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical' Video
Victoria Clark Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actress in a Musical'
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play' Video
Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical' Video
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Incendiary
Woolly Mammoth Theatre (5/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (5/17-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exclusion
Arena Stage (5/05-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KUMANANA! An Afro-Peruvian Musical Revue
GALA Hispanic Theatre (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Little Theatre presents "Communicating Doors"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert | National Symphony Orchestra
Wolf Trap (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nate the Great
Imagination Stage (6/21-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Musical Theater presents "Into the Woods
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (6/30-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oliver
Prince William Little Theatre (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Horse and His Boy
World Stage Theater (6/23-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You