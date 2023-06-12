KLECKSOGRAPHY Will Be Performed at Connecticut Ave Overlook This Week

Rorschach will disrupt lunches and surprise strangers with an afternoon of KLECKSOGRAPHY*, three original short plays inspired by and performed around HYBYCOZO's sculpture “The Golden Spike.” KLECKSOGRAPHY @ Connecticut Ave Overlook that will be produced in conjunction with the Golden Triangle Neighborhood BID and Pipkin Creative.

The plays will be created and performed by local DC artists, including directors Dylan Arredondo, Maboud Ebrahimzadeh, Patrick McLaughlin; playwrights Adrian Iglesias and Andrew Quilpa; and actors Zachary Brewster-Geisz, Sydney Dionne, Karen Lange, and Jolene Mafnas.

Rorschach Theatre's KLECKSOGRAPHY projects stories are built by artists responding to a single piece of visual art and then presented to an audience as a theatre performance. The performances are always created in a furiously short time and involve a group of talented playwrights, directors, actors and designers.

Klecksography was a game that Hermann Rorschach played as a child in which children would make shapes out of ink on a blank page. Inspired by this game he would go on to develop his famous psychological test, the Rorschach Inkblot Test.