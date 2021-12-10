January And February 2022 Events At The Center For The Arts At George Mason University

January and February 2022 at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University returns with a jam-packed continuation of in-person programming for the 2021/2022 Great Performances at Mason and Family Series season as well as signature events from Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts, and a special performance by Emmy and Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Kristin Chenoweth.



The month of January begins with Artist-in-Residence Camille A. Brown & Dancers on January 22. Called "one of the most sought-after choreographers of her generation" by The New York Times, the company showcases both Brown's choreography and artistic vision through her unique blend of dance styles. For its Center debut, the company will be touring for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and will benefit from a week of onstage technical work together as part of its residence with the Center for the Arts and Mason's College of Visual and Performing Arts. In addition to the rehearsal time, the company will be conducting masterclasses in the community and with Mason's School of Dance.

Next, the Center for the Arts welcomes back Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel on January 23 for another of his concerts with commentary focusing on works by Bach, Mozart, and Chopin. The following week, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates their 75th Anniversary with a program featuring the young, critically-acclaimed cellist Kian Soltani on January 29.

February begins with Virginia Opera's two-act chamber opera, Three Decembers, on February 5 and 6. Based on Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally's unpublished play Some Christmas Letters, the story follows Broadway star Madeline Mitchell (played by Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba) as she enters the twilight of her career and life.

The Center for the Arts is thrilled to welcome Tony Award-winning Kristin Chenoweth for a special performance of songs from her latest album, For the Girls, on February 12. The album is a compilation of hit songs made famous by women who inspire her, including Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, and Linda Ronstadt.

On February 20, the Center's Family Series returns with two performances by the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater and its circus of spotlight-stealing furry and feathered friends. With more than 30 rescue animals joining clowns, jugglers, and acrobats this is a show the entire family will not want to miss!

Next, the visionary and electrifying Pilobolus, wows audiences with its irresistible mix of wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen during its 50th anniversary tour performance, BIG FIVE-OH! on February 20. Dance enthusiasts are in for a back-to-back treat as Mark Morris Dance Group, featuring the live onstage MMDG Music Ensemble, returns to the Center the following weekend with an exuberant evening of dance created by "the most successful and influential choreographer alive," (The New York Times) on February 26. The busy month wraps up the next day with a concert by the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning South African vocal ensemble Ladysmith Black Mambazo on February 27.



Tickets for spring Center for the Arts performances are on sale to the general public and available for purchase in person at the Center for the Arts Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-2787, or through the Center for the Arts website (cfa.gmu.edu).

A full schedule of performances for January to February is below. Unless otherwise noted, performances will take place at the Center for the Arts located at 4373 Mason Pond Drive in Fairfax, VA.

All attendees regardless of age who attend an indoor event or performance at the Center for the Arts, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the date of their visit and present proof of vaccination (as well as a matching photo ID) or show a negative COVID-19 test result upon entry. Acceptable negative results must be from CDC-approved Rapid Antigen tests within 48 hours of performance time or PCR tests within 72 hours of performance time. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages two and up. Full details for what to expect when attending performances at the Center for the Arts are available on the website.



All performances and artists are subject to change.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit cfa.gmu.edu.