Impersonation Show, DIVAS IN MY MIND, is Coming to DC in November

Vamps, Rhinestones, Queens; oh dear! Direct from Off-Broadway and Las Vegas; it's time for DIVAS, DIVAS, DIVAS! Fasten your seatbelts because the next stop is Hollywood! All aboard the Very Gerry Vessel, as we journey to Old Hollywood and pay tribute to iconic women. Ever wanted to know what the divas of the past think about the stars of today? What would they talk about or even sing? Perhaps they're back to clear up a few rumors and bad press? These broads MADE Hollywood. This Impersonation show of epic drag proportions also features audience interaction, big Broadway hits and psychedelic parodies of some of your favorite pop songs! Join internationally known character actor and entertainer, Very Gerry as he brings these Hollywood characters back to life, with a campy trip that you'll never forget; it's "Divas in my Mind".

Sunday, November 12th at Crazy Aunt Helen's

Doors/Dinner at 5pm, Show at 6pm

A﻿rtist Bio:

Gerry hails from North Jersey, where he began entertaining at the age of 3 with Three Stooges routines in his living room. He knew sports weren't his thing because he was much too fabulous for them. So, what does any other normal boy do? Join a theatre class, of course! Some of his favorite roles include Edna (Hairspray), Horton (Seussical), Lord Farquaad (Shrek), and Jeff (Title Of Show).

He began professionally working in New York at 18 and was seen on CBS & E! News for his work Off-Broadway in "Totally Tubular Time Machine", starring Debbie Gibson. Created various solo cabaret shows like, "Very Gerry", which played famous cabaret clubs like Don't Tell Mama, Metropolitan Room, and Paul Colby's The Bitter End. He's been seen as a featured guest artist at the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Music Over Manhattan, produced by Studio Senakwami, touring with The Murder Mystery Company and the smash hit, "Tony n' Tina's Wedding".

Gerry is currently producing his own Carol Burnett variety show type revue entitled, "Shits N' Giggles" and traveling the world with internationally known drag troupe, "The Golden Gays ". A co creation of his which continues to sell out and travel the world after 6 years and has been seen on CNN, Reelz, OK!, Abc, The New York Times, The Golden Fans at Sea cruises, Golden Con, Abc 7 Eyewitness News, and the Associated Press. More at GerryMastrolia.com