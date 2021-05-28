Hylton Performing Arts Center Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Hylton Performing Arts Center announced a full lineup of indoor and outdoor programming for the 2021-2022 season during a pre-recorded video announcement for subscribers and Friends of the Hylton Center Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. Executive Director of the Hylton Center Rick Davis and Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin confirmed plans for in-venue performances across genres as part of Hylton Presents, Hylton Family Series, and Matinee Idylls. Additionally, Hylton on the Hill will return with outdoor performances for fall 2021, and Tony Award-winning, multifaceted performer Leslie Odom, Jr. will make his debut on the Merchant Hall stage in a much-anticipated Hylton Center EXTRA! performance on Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.



"We are simply ecstatic to be planning a real return to live performance this season, while continuing to explore the digital realm for its special capabilities," shared Davis. "The 2021-2022 season is our most inclusive and artistically interesting one yet, offering a wide range of distinguished performances. It will be such a pleasure to see old friends and make many new ones at the Hylton Center this coming year."



Highlights of the Hylton Presents programming include Americana Music Awards 2019 Emerging Act of the year The War and Treaty in a concert celebrating Veterans and the Arts; two comic mavens-Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Sophie Lennon) and Kate Flannery (The Office's Meredith)-in A Swingin' Little Christmas; The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring pianist Paweł Wakarecy playing a Chopin masterpiece; L.A. Theatre Works's radio-style production of Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom; high-octane hoofing with Velocity Irish Dance, the virtuosic music and commentary of pianist Jeffrey Siegel; and the return of the beloved American Festival Pops Orchestra.



The Hylton Family Series welcomes our youngest audience members back for fun and interactive shows that capture the imagination and encourage a love of the arts. The Hylton Center's favorite animal loving clown, Gregory Popovich, will return with his menagerie of rescue animals in Popovich Comedy Pet Theater. Additionally, The Okee Dokee Brothers will introduce Bluegrass and American roots music to a new generation, and Paddington Bear will make his debut on our stage in Paddington Gets in a Jam.



Matinee Idylls, now in its seventh season, combines great food with great performances for an afternoon medley that builds community and gives audiences an intimate connection with the artists. The Matinee Idylls menu for 2021-2022 includes an afternoon of jazz standards with Lena Seikaly Trio, Virginia Opera in A Taste of Opera, and a unique banjo-piano pairing with John Bullard featuring George Mason University alumnus Markus Compton.



In addition to an exciting lineup of leading professional artists in music, dance, and theater, Bryant Godwin announced the inclusion of Ballet Hispánico as an Artist-in-Residence. Ballet Hispánico, a Latinx dance organization renowned for bringing communities together to celebrate and explore Latinx cultures through innovative dance, will perform a retrospective of their five decades as a company in Noche de Oro: A Celebration of 50 Years. As an Artist-in-Residence, Ballet Hispánico will also work with the community through classes and workshops designed to broaden the reach and deepen the impact of the Center's artistic programming.



Outdoor concerts at Hylton on the Hill will return for the fall on the natural grassy rise just behind the Hylton Center. Patrons will enjoy The U.S. Army Band Downrange, Bumper Jacksons, The Grascals, and Carly Harvey's Kiss & Ride.



Tickets for Bumper Jacksons, The Grascals, and Carly Harvey's Kiss & Ride are on sale to Friends of the Hylton Center as of May 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public to all fall 2021 Hylton on the Hill events including the free The U.S. Army Band Downrange concert will available June 4.



Tickets for many other fall 2021 events will go on sale for Friends of the Hylton Center on Tuesday, August 3 and to the general public on Tuesday, August 10. For information about becoming a Friend of the Hylton Center, visit https://hyltoncenter.org/give/friends-hylton-center.



Select in-person performances and additional events will be digitally livestreamed through Hylton at Home. Details regarding digital performances will be announced at a later date.



Patrons attending in-person programming will need to comply with current health and safety practices, following guidance from George Mason University, the Virginia Department of Health, and the CDC. Current university protocols include completing the Mason COVID Healthaoe"™ survey before coming to the Hylton Center and wearing a face covering while attending events. Audience members will be seated with their party at a distance from other attendees that is deemed safe according to current Mason and CDC guidelines at the time. For more information on Mason's safety precautions and details about what to expect when attending in-venue events at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, visit: https://hyltoncenter.org/plan-your-visit/indoor-performances-2021.



For the most up-to-date programming information, visit: HyltonCenter.org.



Hylton Performing Arts Center Ticket Office:

703-993-7759/hylton@gmu.edu

Hylton Performing Arts Center 2021-2022 Season:*

Fall 2021-2022 Hylton on the Hill Outdoor Performances:



The U.S. Army Band Downrange

Saturday, September 18 at 4 p.m.

FREE

Bumper Jacksons

Sunday, September 19 at 4 p.m.

The Grascals

Sunday, September 26 at 4 p.m.

Carly Harvey's Kiss & Ride

Sunday, October 3 at 4 p.m.

2021-2022 Hylton Presents Series:

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel

Classics Declassified

Sunday, October 10 at 2 p.m.

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

Swingin' with the Met

Saturday, October 30 at 8 p.m.

The War and Treaty

A Concert Celebrating Veterans and the Arts

Sunday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

Chanticleer

A Chanticleer Christmas

Sunday, November 28 at 4 p.m.

Jane Lynch's A Swingin' Little Christmas

Featuring Kate Flannery, Tim Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet

Sunday, December 5 at 7 p.m.

American Festival Pops Orchestra

Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra

Lech Wałęsa Freedom Tour

Wojciech Rodek, conductor

Pawel Wakarecy, pianist

Saturday, February 5 at 8 p.m.

Artist-in-Residence

Ballet Hispánico

Noche de Oro: A Celebration of 50 Years

Saturday, February 19 at 8 p.m.

L.A. Theatre Works

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

Susan Albert Loewenberg, Producing Director

By Gregg Oppenheimer

Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m.

Velocity Irish Dance

Sunday, March 6 at 4 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel

Storytelling in Tones

Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m.

Acrobuffos

Air Play

Sunday, April 24 at 4 p.m.

American Festival Pops Orchestra

Broadway's Best

Featuring Lisa Vroman

Saturday, May 14 at 8 p.m.

2021-2022 Hylton Center EXTRA!:

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m.

2021-2022 Hylton Family Series:

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Sunday, February 20 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Okee Dokee Brothers

Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Paddington Gets in a Jam

Sunday, April 3 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Matinee Idylls:



Matinee Idylls presents a fantastic "menu" of distinguished musicians presenting a colorful variety of chamber music. These afternoons are sure to delight, with a luncheon prepared by an outstanding locala??caterer, followed by a one-hour concert and a coffee and dessert reception with the artists.a??Lunch: 12:30 p.m. and Concert: 1:30 p.m.a??a??a??

Lena Seikaly Trio

Tuesday, March 1

Virginia Opera

A Taste of Opera

Tuesday, April 5

John Bullard

Featuring Markus Compton

Tuesday, May 3



*Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.