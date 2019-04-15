Full Cast And Creative Team Announced For ANN At Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater announces the full company of Ann, Emmy Award-winning actress Holland Taylor's (The Practice, Two and a Half Men) intimate, hilarious production based on the colorful and complex life of former Texas Governor Ann Richards.

Ann is a captivating tribute to Richards' life as an activist, politician, and feminist champion. This one-woman play takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family. Directed by Kristen Van Ginhoven, Ann is a co-production with Dallas Theater Center and runs July 11 - August 11, 2019 in the Kreeger Theater and October 15 - November 10 in Dallas.

As previously announced, Jayne Atkinson (House of Cards, Criminal Minds) reprises her role as Ann Richards, who changed the face of Texas politics. Some of Atkinson's previous Broadway credits include Blithe Spirit, Enchanted April and Our Town.

"Ann is a whip-smart play, perfect for the times we're living in. Governor Ann Richards was so far ahead of her time, she was a rocket," shares Artistic Director Molly Smith. We, at Arena, are excited about this co-production and bringing Jayne Atkinson's fantastic portrayal of Governor Richards along with Kristen Van Ginhoven's wonderful direction to Washington D.C. There really is no better place for a play about a strong woman politician. We're tossing rocks at that glass ceiling! And reminding our audiences of those who went before."

"As a new citizen of this country, and as the Artistic Director of WAM Theatre, I cannot imagine a better way to contribute to the civic dialogue leading up to the 2020 election," says van Ginhoven. "All of us at WAM are thrilled that our work at the intersection of arts and activism will have a life outside of the Berkshires where it will reach even larger audiences. And personally, I am delighted to be able to continue work on this play with Jayne at these two acclaimed regional theaters."

In addition to van Ginhoven, the creative team includes Set Designer Juliana von Haubrich, Costume Designer Jess Goldstein, Lighting Designer Andi Lyons, and Sound Designer M.L. Dogg and Wig Designer Paul Huntley.

Holland Taylor (Playwright) wrote and starred on Broadway in Ann, her one-woman show about the late Texas Governor Ann Richards (Tony Award nomination for Best Actress, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations and the Outer Circle Critics Award for Best Solo Performance). The filmed version of Ann is available on Broadway HD. New York credits include Bess in Breakfast with Les and Bess; Butley, opposite Alan Bate; The Cocktail Hour and the historic flop, Moose Murders. Recent credits include The Front Page (Broadway) and Ripcord (Manhattan Theatre Club). Los Angeles credits include Kindertransport and The Unexpected Man. She has given narrations for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and has narrated the Harry Potter Suite (Chicago Symphony Orchestra). Her film credits include Romancing the Stone, Jewel of the Nile, To Die For, Next Stop Wonderland, One Fine Day, George of the Jungle, The Truman Show, Happy Accidents, Spy Kids (2 & 3), Keeping the Faith, Legally Blonde and Baby Mama. Television credits include seven Emmy nominations and winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for the sexy, brilliant Judge Roberta Kittleson on The Practice. TV starring roles include The Powers That Be; Bosom Buddies, with Tom Hanks; and Two and a Half Men. Current projects include Mr. Mercedes and Gloria with Julianne Moore.

Kristen Van Ginhoven (Director) is the artistic director of WAM Theatre. WAM's vision is to create opportunity for women and girls through a mission of theater as philanthropy. WAM has donated over $56,500 to organizations taking action in girls' education, women's leadership, teen pregnancy prevention, sexual trafficking awareness, midwife training and more. Kristen is a member of the 2013 Lincoln Center Director's Lab and the prestigious Michael Langham Workshop for Classical Direction at the Stratford Festival of Canada. WAM credits include Ann (co-production with Dorset Theatre Festival), In Darfur (New England premiere) and Emilie (New England premiere). Elsewhere, Kristen's selected directing credits include Disgraced, I and You (Chester Theatre), The Whale (Adirondack Theatre Festival), 10 Minute Play Festival (Barrington Stage Company) and Petticoats of Steel (Capital Repertory Theatre). She has an MA from Emerson College, where she received the Presidential Fellowship. www.wamtheatre.com

Jayne Atkinson (Ann Richards) has enjoyed a long and varied career as an actress, director and producer. A graduate of Northwestern University and Yale Drama School, she has appeared in regional theater, Off-Broadway and Broadway. Jayne made her Broadway debut in a revival production of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. Other Broadway credits include The Rainmaker (Tony nomination), Our Town with Paul Newman, Enchanted April (Tony nomination, Drama Desk nomination, Outer Critics Circle Award) and Blithe Spirit with the wonderful Angela Lansbury. She has also appeared Off-Broadway in several productions, including The Art of Success (Drama Desk nomination), The Skriker (Drama Desk nomination), How I Learned to Drive and Vagina Monologues. Her feature film credits include Free Willy (1 & 2), The Village and Syriana. On television she was best known for her role as Secretary of State Catherine Durant on the popular Netflix Series House of Cards. Other favorites are Karen Hayes in the award-winning series 24 and Erin Strauss on Criminal Minds, and most recently she can be seen opposite Tea Leoni as Vice President Teresa Hurst on Madam Secretary. Jayne's most recent regional production was ANN by Holland Taylor at the Dorset Theatre in collaboration with WAM Theatre, directed by Wam's artistic director Kristen Van Ginhoven. She also performed ANN at Shakespeare and Company in Lenox, MA. Directing and producing credits include benefit productions of Motherhood Out Loud and Can You Hear Me, Baby? for WAM Theatre and the Berkshire Festival of Women Writers. She also runs Jadana Productions, which specializes in entertainment development. She is married to actor Michel Gill. Together they have one son.

Post-Show Conversations

Connect with our shows beyond the performance at a post-show conversation with artists and staff-

July 25th following the 8:00 p.m. performance and August 6 following the 7:30 p.m. performance.





