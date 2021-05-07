Ford's Theatre and Museum Reopen May 12

Ford's Theatre Society and the National Park Service announce Ford's Theatre and the Ford's Theatre Museum will reopen to the public for visitation on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, with advance tickets required. Tickets for May 12-16 will be available online beginning May 7, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Visits to Ford's Theatre are self-guided. Ford's Theatre and Museum will operate with a modified schedule for daytime visitation on Wednesdays through Sundays with required advance tickets. Tickets will be available each Friday for the following Wednesday-Sunday. Timed entry to Ford's Theatre and Museum will be available on the hour from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The site will be closed during the 1 p.m. hour for cleaning. A maximum number of 25 visitors per hour are permitted in the building during this stage of reopening.

Entry times include walk-through visits to the Ford's Theatre balcony level and Presidential Box. National Park Service rangers will be on hand to answer questions and explain the events surrounding Lincoln's assassination, though no formal ranger talks will be scheduled during this reopening phase. The orchestra-level of the theatre will be closed until early June for restoration work.



The following procedures and policies are in place to mitigate risk of COVID-19:

Face coverings are required on site.

Physical distancing protocols are in place.

Advance tickets are required.

Visitors may be subject to a no-contact temperature check upon arrival at the discretion of Ford's Theatre Society staff.

Minimal contact check-in is in place.

A low-touch experience is provided.

One-way visitor paths are in place.

Increased cleaning will be implemented.

Ford's Theatre COVID-19 guidance is being developed in collaboration with the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates (GW MFA). As one of the largest physician groups in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, GW MFA is recognized for excellence in clinical care, research and training of future care providers. The advice and expertise of the medical staff at the GW MFA, which is based on data and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has helped Ford's strengthen safety procedures to better serve and protect patrons, artist and staff as we plan for resuming productions and tours.

"For the last several months, Ford's Theatre Society has worked closely with George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates to build on the protocols we first put in place in October and November 2020," said Ford's Theatre Society Director Paul R. Tetreault. "We've also worked in partnership with our colleagues at the National Park Service's Office of Public Heath to ensure our patrons have a safe experience when joining us on campus. We're excited to welcome back visitors to learn about Lincoln's legacy and his ongoing impact on our nation. And for those not ready to return just yet, we continue to offer a variety of live virtual programming, bringing Ford's and our history directly to you."

"We are excited to welcome visitors back to Ford's Theatre and once again share the powerful story of Abraham Lincoln's assassination and its far-reaching consequences with our visitors," said Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks. "We appreciate the work of our partners at Ford's Theatre Society and the National Park Service's Office of Public Health to ensure the health and safety of our visitors, employees and partners as we reopen."

Tickets for May 12-16, 2021, may be reserved beginning at 10 a.m. on May 7, 2021, on www.fords.org. Patrons are limited to six tickets per order. Large groups are not allowed. Beginning May 7, tickets will be available each Friday for the following Wednesday-Sunday.