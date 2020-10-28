Ford's Theatre, In Partnership With WAMU 88.5 FM, Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE RADIO PLAY

Audio available to Ford's Theatre members December 7, 2020.

In time for the holiday season and in partnership with WAMU 88.5 FM, Washington, D.C.'s NPR news station, Ford's Theatre presents a one-hour radio play adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, featuring acclaimed Washington actor Craig Wallace as Ebenezer Scrooge. WAMU 88.5 FM will broadcast the play on December 25, 2020, at noon ET.

The radio play will also be made available to Ford's Theatre Members on December 7 and to the public on December 14, via the Ford's Theatre website, www.fords.org/carol-radio. In addition, WAMU will make the broadcast available to other public media stations nationwide during December 2020.

This adaptation of the popular Ford's Theatre holiday tradition captures the magic of Dickens's Yuletide classic with traditional caroling, spooky ghosts and ample merriment for the holiday season. Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. To supplement the audio play, Ford's Theatre will create a downloadable souvenir program featuring photos from previous productions and special holiday-themed content. The program will be available at www.fords.org/carol-radio.

"We are thrilled to partner with WAMU on this year's radio play adaptation of A Christmas Carol. We hope this version will provide a new way for D.C. families and their loved ones across the country to share the play's timeless message of hope and charity," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault.

The Ford's Theatre radio play of A Christmas Carol is made possible by Ford's Theatre 2020-2021 Season Sponsor: Chevron. This production also is made possible by the Lead Underwriter: Charter Communications and Underwriters: General Motors Company and Southern Company with additional support from National Retail Federation.

A handful of actors bring dozens of Dickens characters to life in the A Christmas Carol radio play. Ford's Theatre Associate Artist Craig Wallace returns to the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for the fifth year. Wallace's recent theatrical appearances include Round House's Homebound and multiple Ford's Theatre productions including Fences, Death of a Salesman, Necessary Sacrifices and others.

Tony award-winning playwright and WAMU's The Big Broadcast host Murray Horwitz appears as the Narrator. The 2020 cast also includes Ford's Theatre Associate Artist Stephen F. Schmidt as Marley's Ghost, Rayanne Gonzales as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Justine "Icy" Moral as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Ford's Theatre Associate Artist Gregory Maheu as Bob Cratchit and Yesenia Iglesias as Mrs. Cratchit. They are joined by actors Jonathan Atkinson, Ford's Theatre Associate Artist Michael Bunce, Ryan Burke, Ford's Theatre Associate Artist Ashley D. Buster, Maria Egler, Kristen Garaffo, Joe Mallon, Christopher Mueller, Awa Sal Secka, Tom Story, Bueka Uwemedimo and Emily Zickler.

A Christmas Carol includes Original Music and Sound Design and Audio Produced by John Gromada and Dialects and Vocal Direction by Rachel Hirshorn-Johnston.

