Ford's Theatre Charity Drive Donations For A CHRISTMAS CAROL Surpass $1 Million in Total

Ford's Theatre Society announced that audiences, cast, crew and staff raised $66,403.18 on behalf of Hope and a Home during performances of this season's production of A Christmas Carol. Since 2009, Ford's has raised more than $1,055,795.57 for Washington-area charities, aiding thousands of families and young people within the D.C. area in the spirit of giving and charity expressed in Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol over the past 14 years.

“We are pleased to aid an organization that supports families and young people in need and continue this long-running tradition that reveals the best of our community,” said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault.

A Christmas Carol companies traditionally vote for a charity of choice at the first company rehearsal, then collect donations following curtain calls for performances throughout the run. This year's company selected Hope and a Home. Donations were collected from November 17 to December 26, 2023, with a final check presentation on December 27. Patrons could make a gift in person, by mail or online at www.fords.org. Members of the company and crew for A Christmas Carol and Ford's Theatre Society staff also contributed to the campaign.‬‬‬‬‬‬

Hope and a Home began as part of For Love of Children, the A Christmas Carol company's chosen charity in 2022 that focuses on tutoring and education for low-income and homeless youth. They spun off from FLOC in 2005. Hope and a Home's mission is to empower low-income families with children in D.C. to create stable homes of their own and to make lasting changes in their lives. Their mandate is to break the cycle of poverty for qualified families through the programs and services they offer. They envision a Washington, D.C. in which all families are housed, growing stronger and contributing to the life of their neighborhoods. Their unique, multi-generation strategy combines affordable housing, education services and family support services to ensure success for the whole family.‬‬‬‬

“Just as our own success as an organization is built on the goodwill of caring friends and volunteers, this milestone is thanks to everyone who made the effort to give back,” said Lynn C. French, Executive Director of Hope and a Home. “We send our heartfelt thanks to Ford's Theatre for their kindness and generosity, which will help us to continue to incite hope and give low-income families the homes, support and livelihood they need.” ‬‬‬‬‬‬

Past organizations that A Christmas Carol companies have selected for the charity drive include TheatreWashington's Taking Care Fund, Bright Beginnings, Homeless Children's Playtime Project, House of Ruth, Food & Friends, N Street Village, Bread for the City, Covenant House Washington, Martha's Table, Miriam's Kitchen, So Others Might Eat (SOME), Thrive DC and For Love of Children. To learn more about past charity drives, read our 10th anniversary blog from 2018.