Ford's Theatre Announces Teela Foxworth as Director Of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault announced the hiring of Teela Foxworth as Director, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. She joined the senior leadership of Ford's Theatre on February 21.

"I am thrilled to have Teela on the Ford's Theatre leadership team," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault. "Her background in EDI consulting and education will usher forth an approach to Ford's EDI work that is rooted in empathy and understanding. She brings an invaluable perspective to our robust senior leadership and staff that will enhance Ford's mission, outreach, programming and commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion."

As Director, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Foxworth will continue the company's anti-racism and inclusion efforts by updating and standardizing practices in human resources and onboarding materials; collaborate with the marketing and production staff to support diversifying audience development; and receive and review EDI recommendations and offer training and support.

Teela Foxworth will be joining the Ford's Theatre team as Director, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Most recently, as the founder of Foxworth Facilitations, Teela has been serving in the D.C. area as an EDI consultant. She is noted by clients as "attentive, thoughtful and passionate" and "top notch as a facilitator and educator" through her trainings, coachings and facilitations. Prior to consulting, Teela served as Department Chair of Humanities and as a Professor of Social Sciences and Ethnic Studies with Portland Community College in Oregon. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Teela had a 12-year teaching career, where she used her background in communication to instruct and help many navigate challenging, uncomfortable and unique subjects to achieve understanding and empathy. She believes that education, conversation and empathy can change communities to be more inclusive spaces for all.