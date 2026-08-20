Photos: Stephen King's MISERY Gets A Site-Specific Production At Aldie Mill

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Naut Human Productions has released first-look production photos from MISERY, William Goldman's stage adaptation of the novel by Stephen King, now playing August 20-23 and 28-30 at Aldie Mill Historic Park in Northern Virginia.

Directed by Cullen Gray, the site-specific production transforms the historic stone mill into the isolated world of Annie Wilkes and Paul Sheldon, placing audiences just feet from the action in an intimate setting.

The production stars Rosie Gyselinck as Annie Wilkes and Bryan Bowen as novelist Paul Sheldon, with Cameron Cueva Clarke as sheriff Buster.

Performances run August 20-23 and 28-30 at Aldie Mill Historic Park in Aldie, Virginia.

Photo Credit: Naut Human Productions

Bryan Bowen, Rosie Gyselinck

Bryan Bowen, Rosie Gyselinck

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