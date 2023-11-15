Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

Fazil Say Withdraws From National Symphony Orchestra Program, January 11–13

Fazil Say withdraws from National Symphony Orchestra program in January 2024, Gianandrea Noseda to conduct new program.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Due to demands on his schedule, Fazil Say is unable to perform the programmed repertoire and has made the decision to withdraw from the National Symphony Orchestra concerts, January 11–13, 2024.

Say's debut with the NSO will be rescheduled. Music Director Gianandrea Noseda will lead the orchestra in a new program—Wagner's The Ring without Words (compiled by Lorin Maazel)—in his return to D.C. after leading the recent performances of Götterdämmerung, marking the completion of his acclaimed Ring cycle at Opernhaus Zürich where he is general music director.

Please direct questions to the Advance Sales Box Office at 202-416-8540. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about the National Symphony Orchestra and to purchase tickets, please visit nationalsymphony.org.

PROGRAM DETAILS
NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Thursday, January 11, 2024, 7:00 PM
Friday, January 12, 2024, 11:30 AM
Saturday, January 13, 2024, 8:00 PM 

Kennedy Center Concert Hall

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor

Richard Wagner   The Ring without Words
Compiled by Lorin Maazel 

Artists and performances are subject to change. 


Recommended For You