Fazil Say Withdraws From National Symphony Orchestra Program, January 11–13

Fazil Say withdraws from National Symphony Orchestra program in January 2024, Gianandrea Noseda to conduct new program.
Due to demands on his schedule, Fazil Say is unable to perform the programmed repertoire and has made the decision to withdraw from the National Symphony Orchestra concerts, January 11–13, 2024.
Say's debut with the NSO will be rescheduled. Music Director Gianandrea Noseda will lead the orchestra in a new program—Wagner's The Ring without Words (compiled by Lorin Maazel)—in his return to D.C. after leading the recent performances of Götterdämmerung, marking the completion of his acclaimed Ring cycle at Opernhaus Zürich where he is general music director.
Please direct questions to the Advance Sales Box Office at 202-416-8540. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information about the National Symphony Orchestra and to purchase tickets, please visit nationalsymphony.org.
Thursday, January 11, 2024, 7:00 PM
Friday, January 12, 2024, 11:30 AM
Saturday, January 13, 2024, 8:00 PM
Kennedy Center Concert Hall
Gianandrea Noseda, conductor
Richard Wagner The Ring without Words
Compiled by Lorin Maazel
Artists and performances are subject to change.
