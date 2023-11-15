Fazil Say Withdraws From National Symphony Orchestra Program, January 11–13

Due to demands on his schedule, Fazil Say is unable to perform the programmed repertoire and has made the decision to withdraw from the National Symphony Orchestra concerts, January 11–13, 2024.

Say's debut with the NSO will be rescheduled. Music Director Gianandrea Noseda will lead the orchestra in a new program—Wagner's The Ring without Words (compiled by Lorin Maazel)—in his return to D.C. after leading the recent performances of Götterdämmerung, marking the completion of his acclaimed Ring cycle at Opernhaus Zürich where he is general music director.

PROGRAM DETAILS

NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Thursday, January 11, 2024, 7:00 PM

Friday, January 12, 2024, 11:30 AM

Saturday, January 13, 2024, 8:00 PM

Kennedy Center Concert Hall

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor

Richard Wagner The Ring without Words

Compiled by Lorin Maazel

Artists and performances are subject to change.