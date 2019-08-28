Factory 449 Presents THANK YOU, DAD

Factory 449 presents the new play, THANK YOU, DAD, by Aladrian C. Wetzel, at the Kennedy Center's 2019 Page To Stage New Play Festival. Originally commissioned by Rapid Lemon Productions, the 3-part play will be performed on Saturday, August 31 at 2:30pm in the Kennedy Center's newest performance space, THE REACH.

Mature Audiences - Not suitable for children. Contains violence and explicit language.

In a South American jungle in 1978, The Reverend Jim Jones caused the death of over 900 members of the

Peoples Temple in the largest mass murder/suicide in modern history. THANK YOU, DAD confronts Jones at three points in his life: his first ministries in Indiana in the 1950s, his progressive services in California in the '60s, and his fatal final sermon in Jonestown, Guyana.

THANK YOU, DAD is directed by 2-time Helen Hayes Award winning actor/director Rick Hammerly and features 3-time Helen Hayes Award nominated actor, Michael Kevin Darnall, as the Reverend Jim Jones. Factory 449 Producing Artistic Director, Rick Hammerly, believes that THANK YOU, DAD is particularly resonant in our current political climate. "It serves as a cautionary tale, warning of the dangers caused by an unquestioned allegiance to a charismatic leader."

THANK YOU, DAD will be performed Saturday, August 31 at 2:30pm, in THE JUSTICE FORUM, located in the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' newly constructed performance space, THE REACH. The 90-minute performance is free to the public.





