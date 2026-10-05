FUEGO FLAMENCO Festival to Present Three Flamenco Works at GALA

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

GALA continues its 51st season with the 22nd edition of its annual international Fuego Flamenco Festival from November 5 through November 22. Renowned for presenting stellar artists in an intimate tablao setting, the festival celebrates flamenco as a universal art form that champions both tradition and innovation, fiery zapateo, and raw passion. This year's festival brings to the nation's capital a mix of traditional and contemporary flamenco through a variety of shows that celebrate both individual and group artistry.

The festival opens November 5 through November 8 with the DC premiere of La velada, presented in collaboration with Spain Flamenco Arts and created, choreographed, and performed by the mesmerizing Marta Gálvez from Spain. Gálvez is accompanied by renowned flamenco singers and musicians. In this show, tradition meets a contemporary vision to celebrate the journey, legacy, and love of those who danced before, carrying memories of heritage, resilience, and belonging.

The raw passion continues November 13 through November 15 with the world premiere of Entre dos sombras by Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company, a new contemporary dance masterpiece about intensity, hope, love, and the miracle of being alive that pays homage to three artists Washington's creative community lost this year: pillars of DC's Flamenco world Ana Martínez and Paco de Málaga, and Salvadoran photographer Muriel Hasbun.

The festival closes with the DC premiere of Danzas solemnes, created, choreographed, and performed by the icon of Spanish Escuela Bolera Cristina Cazorla, and presented in collaboration with Torito Artists. Cazorla is joined on stage by traditional Spanish dance and Flamenco performers. This new work takes us to the roots of Flamenco from different places in Spain, featuring classic and iconic music by Claude Debussy, Ruperto Chapí, Joaquín Rodrigo, Joaquín Turina, Antón García Abril, Gaspar Sanz, and Luis de Briceño. The show will be presented November 20 through November 22.

Tour Dates

November 5 – November 8: La velada

November 13 – November 15: Entre dos sombras

November 20 – November 22: Danzas solemnes

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Marta Gálvez (Director, Choreographer, Dancer) is a Flamenco artist from Córdoba, Spain, who began her training at the age of three. Throughout her training, she explored various styles and techniques that enriched her artistic expression, blending the intensity of Flamenco with the elegance of Spanish dance. Her constant pursuit of learning and refinement has shaped her into a performer with a distinctive style and commanding stage presence. Marta won the Outstanding Dancer Award in 2015 and the Flamenco Youth Award from the Córdoba County Council in 2023. Her piece, Dama de noche, has been presented at renowned events such as the Jerez Festival, Canal de Madrid Theatre, Centro Danza Matadero, and the Alburquerque Flamenco Festival. Marta studied at the Centro Andaluz de Danza and holds a degree in Spanish Dance from the Conservatorio Profesional de Danza.

Edwin Aparicio (Director, Choreographer, Principal Dancer) is a Salvadoran choreographer, dancer, and director based in Washington D.C. One of the most sought-after flamenco performers, instructors and choreographers in the United States and Latin America, Aparicio is described by critics as 'the most amazing dancer seen in years,' with 'hellfire footwork' and choreographies with 'beautiful, evocative imagery.' He trained with world renowned flamenco artists Tomás de Madrid and La debuted at the legendary Casa Patas in Madrid in 2001. He is the founder of Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company and is the recipient of the Cross of the Order of Civil Merit, granted by the King Felipe VI of Spain. This year's program features principal dancers Norberto Chamizo and Cristian Rubio Truco 'El Truco,' winner of the GALA Fuego Flamenco Award at the Certamen de Coreografía de Danza Española y Flamenco in 2024.

Cristina Cazorla (Director, Choreographer, Dancer) began her training in Flamenco at the age of eight. Her technique focuses on the Escuela Bolera, which centers on an academic style of Flamenco and its evolution towards contemporary movement and music. She is currently a solo dancer for Sergio Bernal Dance Company, touring Italy, France, and the US. Among the pieces she has created are Danza bolero y guitarra española, Memoria, and Madrileña. She participated as solo dancer in Antonio Najarro Company's Querencia and was a member of the National Ballet of Spain. Cristina won the Award for Outstanding Dancer at the Certamen Coreográfico Distrito de Tetuán (2019 and 2022), and was awarded the First Prize for Solo Choreography at the Certamen de Coreografía de Danza Española y Flamenco of Madrid in 2022, among other recognitions. She co-directs two educational programs on Spanish Dance and Escuela Bolera, and holds a master's in Management and Entrepreneurship of Cultural Projects from La Universidad en Internet (UNIR).

TICKETS & GENERAL INFORMATION

Performances of the XXII Fuego Flamenco Festival are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Single tickets are $50 Premium Center, $45 Orchestra Standard, $35 Orchestra Value, and $25 Balcony Value; $35 Seniors (65+), Military, Teachers, and Groups (10+); $25 25 and Under; Noche de GALA: Chosen ticket price + $5 (per person). For the most enthusiastic festivalgoers, we offer the Flamenco Festival Pass for $120, which includes one ticket for each of the three main shows. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit galatheatre.org or call 202-234-7174.

GALA is located at 3333 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC at the historic Tivoli Theatre. The venue has 4 wheelchair-accessible spaces and an elevator to transport people from the entrance to the lobby and to the house. Parking is available at a $4 flat rate in the Giant Food garage on Park Road, NW (must validate parking ticket in theatre lobby for discount). GALA is located one block north of the Columbia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow lines).

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 02 Hrs 24 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Washington, DC Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming