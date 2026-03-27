FEELING AFRAID AS IF SOMETHING TERRIBLE IS GOING TO HAPPEN to Have US Premiere at Studio Theatre

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The cast has been revealed for the upcoming US premiere of Marcelo Dos Santos' one-person show Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen, which runs at Studio Theatre, Washington DC this summer. Actor Steven Webb, known for The History Boys, The Book of Mormon, and Shucked will be stepping into the leading role.

Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen began life at Roundabout at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022, where it won a Fringe First, before transferring to the Bush Theatre in London in 2023. Last year the show toured Australia, running at Arts Centre Melbourne, Adelaide Festival, and Sydney Opera House. Now making its US premiere in Washington, the production highlights FMP's continued commitment to growing the reach of their work and extending the life of shows that start out from small beginnings. With this international trajectory, Feeling Afraid… follows in the footsteps of other recent FMP shows including the Olivier-nominated Weather Girl, which recently played St Ann’s Warehouse in New York and Tim Crouch's An Oak Tree at Avignon Festival and Festival International Bergen.

Steven Webb began his career starring as the titular character in Sam Mendes’s production of Oliver! at the London Palladium. Since then, he has appeared in a wide range of film, television and theatre projects. Steven most recently performed in the UK premiere of Tony Award-winning and Olivier Award-nominated musical comedy Shucked at the Regent’s Open Air Theatre. He also starred in the UK tour of the Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again and completed a long stint in the West End run of The Book of Mormon. He is perhaps best known for his performance in the second cast of the original production of The History Boys. Other theatre credits include I Want My Hat Back and On the Shore of the Wide World at The National Theatre, As Is at Trafalgar Studios, and many productions at the Lyric Hammersmith, including seven shows in Sean Holmes’ creative ensemble Secret Theatre. His television credits include the BBC series Miranda, E4’s The Inbetweeners and ITV’s Believe Me.

The US premiere of Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen is currently in rehearsals in the UK under the guidance of director Matthew Xia and will start preview performances at Studio on June 4, just in time for Pride Month celebrations. It focuses on a permanently single, professionally neurotic stand-up comedian who, after years of swiping, finally meets Mr. Right – and then does everything wrong. This darkly comedic one-man show delves into the anxieties of modern life with razor-sharp wit, tackling everything from the fear of intimacy to the terror of vulnerability.