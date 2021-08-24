F. Ludwig Diehn School of Music at Old Dominion University Appoints Dr. Emily Ondracek-Peterson as Executive Director

After an extensive national search, the F. Ludwig Diehn School of Music at Old Dominion University has appointed Dr. Emily Ondracek-Peterson as its first Executive Director.

To this position Dr. Ondracek-Peterson brings extensive experience at the highest levels of myriad areas in the performing arts. She has appeared as violin soloist with major symphony orchestras such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic and recorded for numerous classical music labels; for her performance activities with the Voxare String Quartet she was awarded Chamber Music America's ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming. Currently, Dr. Ondracek-Peterson is Co-Artistic and Festival Director of the Crested Butte Music Festival, a nationally prominent summer music festival in Crested Butte, Colorado, where she oversees artistic planning and educational programs. As teacher, Dr. Ondracek-Peterson has held positions at Teachers College, Columbia and numerous artist-in-residence positions at universities in the U.S. and abroad, and was a two-time Morse Fellow at The Juilliard School; additionally, she was a New York Philharmonic Teaching Artist. Dr. Ondracek-Peterson also is a leading researcher in career preparation for college-level music students and in music entrepreneurship. As an entrepreneur, Dr. Ondracek-Peterson has started several successful businesses in the arts, and with acclaimed flutist Eugenia Zukerman started the educational vlog, Noted Endeavors, in association with Musical America. Dr. Ondracek-Peterson also consults about education programs, organizational leadership, and digital marketing with non-profit organizations as a Principal at the firm, PetersonBandar. "My priority of preparing students for successful and sustainable careers in music is a great fit with ODU, which has a university-wide emphasis on entrepreneurship. I look forward to leading the Diehn School as it develops into a regional and national musical leader."

Dr. Ondracek-Peterson received undergraduate and graduate degrees at the famed Juilliard School in New York City, and a doctorate in Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. She also earned an MBA specializing in Business Strategy and Leadership and Entrepreneurship from the University of Colorado.

Old Dominion University is a growing institution with an enrollment of approximately 24,000 students. The university is located in Norfolk, Virginia, a vibrant metropolitan, historic and internationally-oriented area with a population of 1.4 million.

The F. Ludwig Diehn School of Music offers undergraduate and graduate degrees and has been an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Music since 1978. Currently the school has over 270 students and offers 6 degree programs.

