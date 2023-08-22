ESPEJOS: CLEAN Will Open in September at Studio Theatre

Previews begin September 13.
Studio Theatre welcomes the cast and crew for our upcoming production of Christine Quintana’s Espejos: Clean, a potent look at isolation and the power of being seen, told in the voices of two women from very different places. Elena Araoz will direct the show, and the two-woman cast will feature Legna Cedillo as Adriana and Lauren Karaman as Sarah. Featuring Spanish translation by Paula Zelaya Cervantes, the production will be Studio’s first foray into bilingual theater, with dialogue equally split between Spanish and English (with English and Spanish surtitles projected via digital screens).
Set in Cancún, Mexico, Espejos: Clean tells the stories of two women whose lives converge at a destination wedding. The unique bi-lingual format will give the audience an opportunity to hear these characters’ words in the most authentic and naturalistic voices possible.
“There are a number of reasons I was drawn to Espejos: Clean for Studio,” said Studio Artistic Director David Muse. “It has two parts that are true gifts to actors, a sense of theatrical scale that is both epic and intimate, and writing that is poetic and political, rife with misunderstandings and the opportunity for unexpected recognition between two very different people. We’ve been watching Canadian theatre for a while, and Christine is a vibrant voice from that dynamic scene.”
Previews begin September 13
Press preview: 2pm on Sunday, September 17
Where: Studio Theatre’s Milton Theatre
Address: 1501 14th St. NW
Tickets: $35-$125
