DON'T TELL SETH! An Evening With The Seth Meyers Writers is Coming to the Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Kennedy Center has revealed additional programming to its 2023–2024 Comedy at the Kennedy Center season, a signature program focused on elevating comedy as an art form and uniting the community together through laughter.

Unshackled from the confines of network censors and what Seth thinks is “appropriate” for his show, Don't Tell Seth is a variety show featuring members of the writing staff of Late Night with Seth Meyers. John Lutz (30 Rock) and Peter Grosz (Veep) host a night of live comedy including stand-up, sketches, improvisation, pre-taped videos, and audience interaction on June 14–15 with writers Matt Goldich, Jenny Hagel, Jeff Wright, Allison Hord, Ben Warheit, and Ian Morgan.

Tickets go on-sale to Members on Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. ET and to the public on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased on the Kennedy Center website, at the Kennedy Center box office or by calling Instant Charge at (202) 467-4600. Patrons living outside the Washington metropolitan area may dial toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.

Additional programs will be announced at a later date.

Artists and performances are subject to change.

For more information, please visit www.kennedy-center.org