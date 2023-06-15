Chamber Music Society Of Lincoln Center Presents SUMMER EVENINGS In July

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center returns to Alice Tully Hall this July to present its eighth season of Summer Evenings on July 9, 11, 16 and 18, with free and $20 tickets. In response to sold-out performances last summer, the series expands to four concerts this season, featuring artists from the acclaimed CMS roster in programs of chamber music masterworks designed to appeal to longtime chamber music fans as well as newcomers to classical music.

To make the concerts as accessible as possible to a large and varied audience, CMS is once again offering all tickets at $20 as well as 100 free tickets per performance via public lottery in partnership with TodayTix; the lottery for each concert opens two weeks before the performance date. Following each performance, CMS hosts a free wine reception for the entire audience in the lobby, with the artists in attendance (sponsored by Somm Cellars).

Highlights of this summer's concerts include an evening featuring wind instruments, including Dukas' famously difficult Villanelle, performed by pianist Michael Stephen Brown and horn player David Byrd-Marrow (July 11). Guitarist Jason Vieaux joins the Miró Quartet for guitar quintets by Boccherini and Castelnuovo-Tedesco (July 16). Violist Molly Carr, who was named to the venerable Juilliard Quartet last year following the death of Roger Tapping, makes her CMS New York debut with an ensemble that also includes noted Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen (July 18). The series opens with two delightful string quintets (by Boccherini and Glazunov) and a Beethoven trio for strings, performed by a CMS ensemble including violinists Aaron Boyd and Jennifer Frautschi (July 9).

“Summer is an ideal time for new and long-time audiences to experience great performances by extraordinary musicians, in the beautiful acoustics and air conditioning of Alice Tully Hall, without the bugs, heat, sirens, and inclement weather that can plague outdoor concerts,” said CMS executive director Suzanne Davidson. “Add a free post-concert wine reception—with the musicians—for the whole audience, and it's the perfect summer evening. Last summer, almost forty percent of Summer Evenings attendees were new to CMS, and we can't wait to welcome more newcomers next month.”

CMS Ticket Info

TodayTix Lottery Info

Note: The TodayTix website at this link provides performance information, but the lottery sign-up is available only on the free TodayTix app. The lottery for the first concert opens on June 25, two weeks before the July 9 concert.