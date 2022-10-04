Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cellist Seth Parker Woods Curates and Performs George Walker Centennial at The Phillips Collection

The performance is on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 4:00pm.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Cellist Seth Parker Woods curates a concert profile honoring the centennial of the birth of the great Washington D.C.-born composer, George Walker (1922-2018) on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 4:00pm at The Phillips Collection. The sold out program is available to watch via livestream at www.phillipscollection.org/event/2022-11-06-george-walker.

Part of the Collection's Leading International Composers series, A Celebration of the Music of George Walker features Woods alongside a chamber ensemble of pianists Natalia Kazaryan and Andrew Rosenblum; violinist and George Walker's son, Gregory Walker; and clarinetist Zachary Good in a celebration of Walker's trailblazing career as the first African-American to appear in performance with the Philadelphia Orchestra and to receive a doctoral degree from Eastman School of Music.

Woods says, "From the moment I met Walker in my early 20s, I knew I was in the presence of greatness. This centennial portrait concert is my way of celebrating one of the greatest creative voices in American classical music, and I'm thrilled to do it in partnership with The Phillips Collection."

Despite Walker's many achievements, much of his chamber music is not widely known, inspiring Parker Woods to become an advocate for his music. George's son, Gregory, will perform Bleu for unaccompanied violin (2011) and joins pianist Kazaryan for the Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano (1979). Parker Woods performs the Sonata for Cello and Piano (1957) with pianist Andrew Rosenblum. Clarinetist Zachary Good will perform Walker's Perimeters (1966) and joins Kazaryan and Rosenblum in his Five Fancies for Clarinet and Piano Four Hands (1975).

The musicians present a performance demonstration and panel discussion about George Walker's music and legacy at Howard University on November 4, 2022 at 12:40pm, viewable via livestream at www.phillipscollection.org/event/2022-11-04-Walker-Workshop.

Program Information

Leading American Composers: A Celebration of the Music of George Walker
Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 4:00pm ET
The Phillips Collection | Washington, D.C.
Tickets: In Person Tickets Sold Out. Livestream Tickets $15, Members $10. Ticket holders will be able to watch this performance "On Demand" for 48 hours following the broadcast time.
Link: phillipscollection.org/event/2022-11-06-george-walker

Program:

George Walker - Bleu for unaccompanied violin (2011)
Gregory Walker, violin
George Walker - Sonata No. 2 for Violin and Piano (1979)
Gregory Walker, violin; Natalia Kazaryan, piano
George Walker - Sonata for Cello and Piano (1957)
Seth Parker Woods, cello; Andrew Rosenblum, piano
George Walker - Perimeters (1966)
Zachary Good, clarinet
George Walker - Five Fancies for Clarinet and Piano Four Hands (1975)
Zachary Good, clarinet; Natalia Kazaryan and Andrew Rosenblum, piano

 


