Celebrate Women's History Month With BELLA! Washington DC Premiere

The story follows Bella Abzug, a trailblazing woman in politics who challenged the status quo and fought for equality.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Celebrate Women's History Month With BELLA! Washington DC Premiere

Directed by Jeff L. Lieberman, Bella! will open theatrically in Washington DC on March 14, 2024 at the Edlavitch DCJCC in time to celebrate Women's History Month. Screenings will include talkbacks with director Jeff L. Lieberman and specials guests from the film. Houston, Phoenix, Sacramento, Gainesville and Rockville will also be premiering during March.

As Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi lead the nation, they travel a path blazed by several women before them, notably Bella Abzug. In 1970, when the United States was ruled by men, Bella challenged the status quo, running a successful campaign from the streets of Manhattan that elevated her all the way to the halls of Congress. With her trademark hat and Bronx swagger, Bella entered Congress swinging, battling for credit cards for women, equality for the LGBTQ community and trailblazing a path for leadership that reflected the broad diversity of the country.

But, the most recognizable woman in politics also became the target of a Washington establishment resistant to change. With her eyes set on breaking the boys' club of The US Senate or becoming New York's first female mayor, Bella battled mounting forces from both the right and the left, and the powers of the Nixon Administration, the CIA, FBI, even The New York Times.

Using never-before-seen home movies, audio diaries, and a vast trove of newly-discovered news footage, Bella! delves into a colorful and gritty era where one woman sacrificed her own political ambitions for future generations of female leadership. 
BELLA! is written, directed and produced by Jeff L. Lieberman, recent winner of The Ken Burns Prize for Film, and producer Jamila C. Fairley. The film includes interviews with Hilary Rodham Clinton, Barbra Streisand, Shirley MacLaine, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Lily Tomlin, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Gloria Steinem, Phil Donahue, Congressman Charles Rangel, Marlo Thomas, and many more. Bella! will have its broadcast premiere on PBS's “American Masters” later this year.


Screening information:Click Here
 




