Celebrate Giving Tuesday With The Actors' Center

On November 29, The Actors' Center will join millions around the world in celebrating GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

This year for GivingTuesday, The Actors' Center is aiming to raise $6,000 to help produce one of its most important events of the year - the AC Annual Audition. For over forty years, the Actors' Center has provided thousands of local actors with resources and opportunities to develop their craft, build community, invest in their careers, and pursue their dreams. The AC is proud to be an integral part of the vibrant and resilient performing arts community here in DC, and the Annual Audition is a key way that the AC gives back to this community every year.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it's helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people they care about, or giving to causes they believe in, every act of generosity counts. There are many ways that you can support the Actors' Center during GivingTuesday. Here are just a few:

Donate directly through the AC website anytime, or through the social media fundraisers that will go live on November 29. Become an Actors' Center Member! Or renew your membership if you're already part of the AC community. Are you a teaching artist? Contact the AC with a workshop you'd like to lead, or attend one of the AC's teaching artist interest meetings. When you do your holiday shopping and fill your Amazon shopping cart, log in at smile.amazon.com and find Actors' Center in the AmazonSmile charity list. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, share our posts, and help spread the word about the Actors' Center and GivingTuesday.

With your support, the Actors' Center will continue to provide the services and community that DC-area actors rely on, while also dreaming big for the future!

About The Actors' Center

The Actors' Center (AC) is a membership organization created by and for actors in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV). For over four decades, the AC has enriched the lives and supported the artistic and professional growth of actors (and affiliated artists) at every stage of their career: from those who have just discovered their love of the craft to experienced working actors ready for their next gig. The AC provides unique resources, training, professional development, and networking opportunities to a diverse community of nearly 1000 members and associates. Interested in becoming an AC member? Join now!