Cast Set for ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? at Arena Stage

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Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has revealed the company for Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?. Following its Off-Broadway staging at New York City Center, Eric Bentley’s political docudrama will run October 17 – December 6, 2026, in Arena’s Kreeger Theater, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County), who helmed this summer’s New York Times Critic’s Pick revival. Using only the original transcripts from the 1940s House Un-American Activities Committee’s hearings that targeted the country’s leading artists, Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? reveals the defiance, humor, fear, resentment, and self-preservation inside one of the darkest chapters of American cultural history. Press night will be held on Thursday, October 22.

Featuring the testimonies of artists like Arthur Miller, Jerome Robbins, Paul Robeson, Elia Kazan, Lillian Hellman, Abe Burrows, and Lionel Stander, Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? follows a group of entertainers as they confront life’s toughest choices: protect reputations, preserve careers, or betray peers. Revealing a climate of intimidation and moral conflict that resonates far beyond its time, this electrifying docudrama plunges audiences into an intense deposition of the 1940s House Committee on Un-American Activities hearings, where fame offered no protection and political pressure threatened livelihoods.

Jason Babinsky (Broadway’s Network) reprises his role from the New York City Center production. He is joined by Edward L. Simon (Arena’s A Wrinkle in Time), Greg Stuhr (Broadway's Good Night, and Good Luck), Stephen Cefalu Jr. (To Kill a Mockingbird National Tour, Arena’s Data), John Leslie Wolfe (Broadway’s Parade, Arena's Mother Courage), Philip Earl Johnson (Angels in America: Millennium Approaches National Tour), Aaron Bliden (Arena’s CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical), Peter Jacobson (Fox’s House), Rivka Borek (American Conservatory Theater’s Hamlet), Jeff Still (Broadway’s Dog Day Afternoon), and Kevin Mambo (Broadway’s The Color Purple, Arena’s We Are Gathered). Coleman Pedigo (Studio Theatre’s Jonah), Joey Collins (To Kill a Mockingbird National Tour), David Bryan Jackson (Studio Theatre’s People, Places & Things), and Eli El (Arena’s Fremont Ave.) serve as understudies.

Shapiro will be joined by the New York City Center creative team, including set designer Andrew Boyce (Dana H.), Costume Designer Johanna Pan (Floyd Collins), two-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Donald Holder (South Pacific), sound designers Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen for Milbo Music (Purpose), projection designer Brittany Bland (CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Arena’s Death on the Nile), and hair and wig designer Brittany Hartman (The Thanksgiving Play). Zoë Adams serves as associate director. Casting is by Raiyon Hunter, CSA. The stage manager is Morgan R. Holbrook and the assistant stage manager is Dayne Sundman.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 06 Hrs 02 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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