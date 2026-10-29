Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CAMELOT to Open at Sterling Playmakers
The production will feature King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot at the theatre in Sugarland.
Sterling Playmakers will present Lerner and Loewe's award-winning masterpiece, CAMELOT!
Journey back in time to the majestic kingdom of CAMELOT, to King Arthur's court, and the knights of the round table.
CAMELOT delivers a powerful blend of romance, a tragic destiny, an epic adventure and the enduring dream of a "one brief shining moment" where right prevails over might. The legend is brought to life with unforgettable characters, including the idealistic King Arthur, the beautiful Queen Guenevere, and the conflicted Sir Lancelot.
The iconic score includes "If Ever I Would Leave You", the playful duet "What Do the Simple Folk Do?", the enchanting title track "Camelot", and the vibrant ensemble number "The Lusty Month of May".
CAMELOT opens November 13 and runs through November 22, 2026, at the theatre of Seneca Ridge Middle School in Sugarland, VA. Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2pm.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and can be secured at the castle doors or by visiting www.Sterlingplaymakers.org. Group rates are available.
Lerner and Loewe's CAMELOT is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
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