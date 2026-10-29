CAMELOT to Open at Sterling Playmakers

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sterling Playmakers will present Lerner and Loewe's award-winning masterpiece, CAMELOT!

Journey back in time to the majestic kingdom of CAMELOT, to King Arthur's court, and the knights of the round table.

CAMELOT delivers a powerful blend of romance, a tragic destiny, an epic adventure and the enduring dream of a "one brief shining moment" where right prevails over might. The legend is brought to life with unforgettable characters, including the idealistic King Arthur, the beautiful Queen Guenevere, and the conflicted Sir Lancelot.

The iconic score includes "If Ever I Would Leave You", the playful duet "What Do the Simple Folk Do?", the enchanting title track "Camelot", and the vibrant ensemble number "The Lusty Month of May".

CAMELOT opens November 13 and runs through November 22, 2026, at the theatre of Seneca Ridge Middle School in Sugarland, VA. Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and can be secured at the castle doors or by visiting www.Sterlingplaymakers.org. Group rates are available.

Lerner and Loewe's CAMELOT is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 01 Hrs 45 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming