Bottomless Broadway Brunch To Launch Monumental Theatre Company's Season

Monumental Theatre Company will be hosting a Bottomless Broadway Brunch on November 30, 2019. This event will feature performers from Monumental Theatre Company's upcoming 2020 season, as well as a silent auction, brunch and bottomless mimosas. Tickets will go on sale November 4, 2019.

Bottomless Broadway Brunch will feature performances by Topher Williams, Crystal Mosser and other Monumental favorites. Co-Artistic Director Jimmy Mavrikes says, "The performances will feature some of DC's most talented artists, singing songs from our exciting 2020 season."

The silent auction will include tickets to DC's favorite theatres, exclusive backstage tours at Ford's Theatre and Monumental Theatre Company and a Google home.

"We're excited to be hosting our inaugural Bottomless Broadway Brunch," said Managing Director Beth Amann, "Brunch is something we all love, so instead of a traditional gala we are opting to do a fundraiser that reflects our favorite things- brunch with good friends and good performances."

In addition to individual tickets, table tickets will also be available. Individual tickets are $60. A table can be purchased for $600. Table tickets include event sponsorship and preferred seating. Please email beth@monutmentaltheatre.org for more information on sponsorships.

Bottomless Broadway Brunch will take place on November 30, 2019, from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the at the Ainslie Arts Center on the campus of Episcopal High School- located at 3900 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22304. Tickets can be purchased online via Monumental Theatre Company's website.





