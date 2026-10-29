Ballet Theatre of Maryland Presents Annapolis's Very Own Nutcracker

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Written by Cindy Case

This holiday season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland's new production of The Nutcracker returns to the Maryland Hall stage for its second year. Steeped in local history, this fresh take on a classic sees Clara finding the magic of The Nutcracker against the backdrop of 19th-century Annapolis. As always, this festive tradition fills the stage with exuberant dance, beloved characters, and timeless music that delight audiences of all ages.

Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch says, "When I first started reflecting on reimagining this beloved classic, I kept coming back to the remarkable city of Annapolis. It was a dream come true to introduce the city's rich history into The Nutcracker last year, and we are so grateful that our audience embraced the production. After a sold-out run last season, we're thrilled to offer more performances this year."

In this telling, Clara's adventures take on local significance. From the exciting naval battle between the Nutcracker and the Rat King to the delicate crabs and oysters that welcome Clara into the glittering Kingdom of Confections, this production is locally resonant and perfect for the whole family. If you look closely, you'll see nods to local landmarks such as the Annapolis harbor and the William Paca House and Garden.

The Nutcracker kicks off the holiday season early with a performance in Hampstead, MD, on November 22. Then, BTM brings the production to Maryland Hall in Annapolis for two performances per day on December 12, 13, 19, and 20.

For both Sunday performance days, December 13 and 20, BTM invites audience members to create memories together at a Sugar Plum Party. For the hour before each Sunday performance, ticket holders to this special event have the opportunity to mingle, enjoy light refreshments, and take pictures with their favorite characters.

BTM encourages audience members to book their seats for The Nutcracker early, as tickets will sell out quickly. Single tickets are $74, with discounts available for seniors, military, students, and children. Virtual tickets are $39 per household. To reserve your seats or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org or call (410) 224-5644.

BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets to performances. Ballet Theatre of Maryland is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.

Photo Credit: Joanne Salyer