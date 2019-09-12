BWW Review: SOUVENIR at Rep Stage in Columbia - You'll Laugh Till It Hurts!

It was exactly ten years ago I first saw Stephen Temperley's SOUVENIR at Baltimore Center Stage which starred Tony Award winner, Judy Kaye. I could not imagine seeing a better version of it ever. But, I was wrong. The Rep Stage version is just plain spectacular and the two actors who perform here, Grace Bauer and Alan Naylor are just plain marvelous.

Bauer has a difficult task. She plays the role of Florence Foster Jenkins in the 1930's and '40s who was under the delusion that she was a diva, a great soprano, when she was in fact incapable of producing two consecutive notes in tune. Just try this. Her recitals in New York's Ritz-Carlton ballroom (she resided in the hotel) brought her extraordinary fame. Jenkins became a huge sensation and a cult hero. And why was this performer such a hit? She couldn't sing a lick, but she thought she could. She even comments about Baltimore's own Rosa Ponselle, a noted opera star. She states, "I heard Rosa Ponselle. Something was missing."

As news of her terrible singing spread, so did her celebrity. The climax of her career was a sing concert at Carnegie Hall in 1944. It sold out in two hours and two thousand fans were turned away.. She died a month later.

The play is told by accompanist Cosme McMoon (played brilliantly by Naylor) with a dead pan delivery. McMoon never expected, due to financial considerations, he accepted his role as Jenkins' accompanist while abstaining from revealing the truth to her on stage and off. McMoon is a frustrated composer and singer. He regards Jenkins initially as a way to pay the rent, but, as he gets to know her, his initial contempt gives way to reluctant admiration, and then friendship and affection. Naylor does a masterful job. Wait till you see how he plays a note loudly, points to Jenkins to sing it, and well, you know the rest of the story. They performed together for 12 years.

Director Ritsch works wonders, especially with the way McMoon must interact with Jenkins. Watch his eyes and body movement closely. I just loved listening to his piano playing.

How Bauer performs her role is a mystery to me. She is just plain terrific.

Adding to the enjoyment are the wonderful and clever costumes by Julie A. Potter. After each song at her Carnegie Hall, she retreats for another costume. Wait till you see her version of the Statue of Liberty with her torch. Kudos to William K. D'Eugenio (Sound), Rebecca Bell Echols (Music Director), Adam Mendelson (Lighting Designer), Mollie Singe (Set Design) and Lucy Wakfield (Wig Designer).

I loved the projections of dancing notes at the end.

See SOUVENIR. You will laugh until your face hurts.

There will be post show discussions on September 13 and 20. There will be a pre-show lecture prior to the 2 p.m. performance on September 21. It runs until Sept. 22. For tickets, call 443-518-1500 or visit www.repstage.org.

Coming next to Rep Stage is E2, a World Premiere by Bob Bartlett and directed by Ritsch. It runs Oct. 31 to Nov. 17, 2019.

