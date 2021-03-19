BWW Review: LEONARDO AND SAM: THE TERRIBLE MONSTER AND THE MOST SCAREDY-CAT KID IN THE WHOLE WORLD, RE at The Kennedy Center

Giacomettie and Lily Emerson as Emily in Leonardo and Sam C/O Manual Cinema

Searching for a virtual children's performance that creatively educates, entertains, and inspires? Look no further, the latest installment of The Kennedy Center's Theatre for Young Audiences productions checks all of the above boxes with incredible innovation for our current times.

Created by the Emmy Award-Winning company Manual Cinema, based on the story by Mo Williams Leonardo and Sam: The Terrible Monster and the Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in The Whole World, Respectively tells the story of a paper puppet monster, Leonardo, who after attempting to be the scariest monster in the world, and succeeding a bit with Sam, the most scaredy-cat kid in the world, realizes he may be a better friend than monster. Similarly, in the plot between Frankenthaler, another "monster" and Kerry, a unique, unexpected friendship is formed. This paper puppet movie show comes after the introduction when Giacomettie an orange puppet exclaims that all of the movies to show are broken. Emily (Lily Emerson), a human Assistant Producer shifts into creative action and puts on a new movie of paper puppets thus telling the stories of Leonardo and Sam and Frankenthaler and Kerry.

It is through the innovative and impressive paper puppetry, made out of drawings and paper cuttings that the company tells these stories through voice, movement, and song. Layered within the performance are important themes for children including friendship, emotions of scaredness, happiness, sadness, etc., as well as lessons on how to creatively tell your own stories through puppetry and more. At the conclusion of the performance, there are steps provided in creating puppets and lessons on the technicalities of the creation process.

The Manual Cinema company brings to life for children entertaining stories while addressing important themes and educating children on a creative art form. The company does an exceptional job at presenting a production that moves swiftly and efficiently while combining human performers with puppets, ultimately mending the worlds of theatre and film.

Leonardo and Sam: The Terrible Monster and the Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in The Whole World, Respectively is a superb choice for children to watch, learn, enjoy, and re-create as a pandemic activity. The website offers the same "lesson" video found at the conclusion of the performance as well as a question box for children to ask further questions regarding the production.



Leonardo and Sam: The Terrible Monster and the Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in The Whole World, Respectively runs 56 minutes and ticket and streaming information, as well as educational resources, can be found here.