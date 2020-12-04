BWW News: The Theatre Lab 10th Annual DRAMATHON will Stream on December 11th

The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts presents an evening of world-premiere plays, professionally directed and performed live by professional actors and Theatre Lab supporters in the 10th Annual Dramathon online on Friday, December 11 at 7:30pm.

This unique event brings together some of Washington's best-known actors and playwrights along with volunteer fundraisers for world premiere staged readings of short plays written just for that night. All proceeds generated by the event benefit The Theatre Lab's Creative Resilience campaign to allow us to continue to empower students from all walks of life, fostering creativity and resilience at a time when we need them most.

A roster of award-winning and nominated actors is on the bill again this year: Felicia Curry (Ford's Theatre, Everyman Theater Company, Factory 449), Frank Britton (2018 Helen Hayes Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play), The Theatre Lab's own Kim Schraf (Ford's Theatre, Studio Theatre) and Deb Gottesman (Keegan Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company), Jennifer Mendenhall (Round House Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company), and Jason Kravits (as seen on The Practice, Law & Order, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) - in readings of brand new short plays by Sara Jean Accuardi, Caleen Sinnette Jennings, Randy Baker, Renee Calarco, Allyson Currin, Kathryn O'Sullivan, Elizabeth Pringle, and Laura Zam.

The readings will be directed by DC theatre notables including Rick Hammerly, Christopher Henley, Ryan Maxwell, Carlos Saldaña, and Clare Shaffer.

The 2020 Dramathon supports The Theatre Lab's Creative Resilience campaign. Volunteers raise money for the fund, and the top fundraisers earn spots on screen next to the professionals. The actors, playwrights, and directors are graciously donating their time for the event, doing their part to help The Theatre Lab to continue to deliver transformative theatre education. Throughout the COVID crisis The Theatre Lab has continued to bring the artistic and real-life benefits of high-quality dramatic arts education to thousands of people through the award-winning Life Stories programs, more than 120 interactive and innovative online courses, and a full summer of Zoom acting camp that brought real fun and real learning into the homes of hundreds of children and teens. To expand access to programming, in addition to tuition scholarships, The Theatre Lab provided free tablets and internet hotspots for students who needed them

To reserve your seat at the virtual Dramathon event, click here . Access to the event is free; donations are encouraged.

About The Theatre Lab: The Theatre Lab is Washington, DC's largest and most comprehensive independent, nonprofit school for the dramatic arts. The Theatre Lab's mission is to transform lives through theatre. Since its founding in 1992, The Theatre Lab has worked to make the real-life benefits of theatre training accessible to all regardless of age, income, or experience level. Program highlights include a conservatory to prepare actors for a profession in the arts, year-round multi-week courses for youth and adults, summer drama camps for kids and teens, and the nationally recognized Life Stories program.

