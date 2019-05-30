BWW News: ALIX IN WONDERLAND A GENDER JOURNEY DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE to Make its World Premiere this July at The Theatre Lab
Washington DC's premiere arts education institution The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts presents it's second world premiere musical as part of its Summer Musical Institute for Teens program.
Alix in Wonderland A Gender Journey Down the Rabbit Hole is described as a celebration of personal discovery. The show is a wholly original take on social norms, self-perception, and what it really means to grow up in today's world. A tumble down that world-famous rabbit hole brings teenage Alix face-to-face with the wild, wacky, and annoying denizens of Lewis Carroll's Wonderland, but none of them are quite as anyone remembers them. Alix's journey becomes one of profound questioning and exploration on the way to becoming fully and joyfully oneself.