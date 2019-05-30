BWW News: ALIX IN WONDERLAND A GENDER JOURNEY DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE to Make its World Premiere this July at The Theatre Lab

Washington DC's premiere arts education institution The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts presents it's second world premiere musical as part of its Summer Musical Institute for Teens program.

Alix in Wonderland A Gender Journey Down the Rabbit Hole is described as a celebration of personal discovery. The show is a wholly original take on social norms, self-perception, and what it really means to grow up in today's world. A tumble down that world-famous rabbit hole brings teenage Alix face-to-face with the wild, wacky, and annoying denizens of Lewis Carroll's Wonderland, but none of them are quite as anyone remembers them. Alix's journey becomes one of profound questioning and exploration on the way to becoming fully and joyfully oneself.

The musical features tour-de-force acting opportunities, old fashioned showstoppers, soulful ballads, great roles for singers and actors of all types and experience levels, and a large ensemble that is integral to the action. As part of their training, students cast in ensemble roles will also have the opportunity to rehearse and perform a solo in a student cabaret, open to the public, during the third week of the program.

The show is written by Buzz Mauro (Music, Lyrics and co-director) and Helen Hayes Award-Winning playwright Norman Allen (Book). Mauro previously penned the score for Theatre Lab's world premiere musical The Kids'Table in 2017.

Mauro is a Theatre Lab co- founder and will be sharing the directing duties with fellow co-founder Deb Gottesman.

Performances will take place on July 18 through 20 at 7:30 pm with an added matinee on the 20th at 2:00 pm. For tickets, click here

On May 11, 2019 a private workshop of Alix in Wonderland A Gender Journey Down the Rabbit Hole was held.

Below is a brief audio clip of the song "Curiouser" from that workshop. The performer is one of DC's finest performers and a graduate of Theatre Lab's Honors Acting Conservatory Tina Ghandchilar.





