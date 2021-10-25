BWW Interview: Theatre Life with Morgan Siobhan Green

Morgan Siobhan Green

Today's subject Morgan Siobhan Green is currently living her theatre life touring the country as Eurydice in the national tour of Hadestown which continues performing in the Opera House at Kennedy Center through October 31st. The production marks Ms. Green's touring debut.

Morgan's previous stage credits include the Broadway company of Be More Chill. Moby Dick at American Repertory Theater, Between the Lines at KC Rep and 92Y, Folk Wandering at ART NY, and Sweetee at Signature Theatre Company. You might have also seen her in your living rooms as Zuri on The Bold Type on Freeform or in the music video "Because I'm Me" with The Avalanches.

Make your live a living hell and consider grabbing some tickets to Hadestown at Kennedy Center before it leaves town this Sunday. It is the perfect way to get your Broadway fix if you are not yet ready to travel to NYC. Morgan Siobhan Green definitely carries this production for sure with her portrayal as Eurydice and for once the trombone is the central instrument in the show's orchestration. It's about time.

At what age did you get interested in performing? Was there a particular show that you saw as a kid that made it all click for you?

I think my interest in performing started in Junior High. I grew up in a Montessori program in Illinois and was in the same classroom and had the same teacher for about five years (which is rare). Our curriculum was individual-based, and it encouraged inquisition and research. My teacher, Bill Smith, was adamant about everyone in the class being involved in the arts. It wasn't until High School when I realized how special my prek-8th grade education was and how it shaped me to be the person I am today. My first full production, I kid you not, was Macbeth, word for word, and in the fourth grade. Bill was an amazing educator who made sure that every student respected every pillar of learning and expression (even the basketball team had to participate). I would have to say a production that made it all click for me was The Lion King. I saw it in Chicago with my parents and little brother and the storytelling in the piece really moved me. As a kid, I had no idea how they would show the animals or the different environments from the film and make them translate to the stage, but they did. They did it beautifully. At that age I don't think I really understood that people can perform at that level and it be a career but The Lion King was the first moment I fully realized what onstage story telling could look like and how it could make you feel!

Where did you go to school for your theatrical training and is your degree in the performing arts?

I attended Bradley University where I graduated with a B.S. in Theatre Performance and a minor in Marketing. I also graduated from LIU Post with an M.A. in Theatre Studies.

Jane Bruce and Morgan Siobhan Green in The New Ohio Theatre production of

Missed Connections: A Craigslist Musical.

Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia.

What was your first professional performing job?

My first professional performing job was at The New Ohio Theatre right after Grad School. It was an actor musician show called Missed Connections: A Craigslist Musical. I played Violin, Piano, and Ukulele. That show, in particular, really drove home what theatre in the city could look like and it introduced me to some of my favorite performers and collaborators.

Nicholas Barasch and Morgan Siobhan Green in the

North American tour of Hadestown.

Photo by T Charles Erickson.

Can you please tell us about the character you play in Hadestown and give us a general overview of the show as well?

In Hadestown, I play Eurydice. Eurydice, to me, represents how hard the world can be on a person. She's poor, hungry, and carries this chip on her shoulder. I think, in many ways, she represents many people who have experienced immense loss and tragedy. She's a scrappy survivor who protects herself at all costs. Eurydice is often followed by the Fates: voices who often act as the reinforcers of status and reality. They most definitely drop seeds of doubt and chaos throughout the entirety of the piece. Despite the voices of the Fates, Eurydice falls in love with Orpheus, who is also poor but is a magnificent dreamer and musician. Orpheus sees "how the world could be" and Eurydice has seen "how the world is." On the other side of wealth and resources, lies Hades and Persephone. Persephone, a beautiful Goddess who brings spring above ground, finds herself married to the Lord of the Underworld, who she joins below ground half of the year. In the piece we see her thrive and bring the world back to life and then transition to be home with her husband. Hades holds The Workers underground. The Workers represent everyman who can be crushed under the weight of the world below ground but also get to experience the beauty of Persephone's presence and Eurydice and Orpheus falling in love above. The story of Persephone's disconnected love with Hades and Eurydice's blooming love with Orpheus is narrated by Hermes. I won't give it all away, but the piece really emphasizes the importance of hope. The importance of trying and raising up your voice. The reality of how sometimes it doesn't work out but that doesn't mean we shouldn't try.

As we all know, this pandemic has changed the way we do almost everything. Can you speak to any differences in the rehearsal process for the tour of Hadestown versus a pre-pandemic rehearsal process?

I can honestly say, nothing about it felt different from any rehearsal experience I've ever had. If anything, there was more care in regard to the long pause we've all experienced due to COVID and how that pause truthfully made us all pretty vulnerable as artists. I know for myself I felt a little rusty, but I asked for what I needed, got what I needed, and began to invest in the reality of what rehearsal is for. Here's the thing, Hadestown is a piece that invites what's happening in the world into the room. There was no need to disassociate from reality but rather bring that into the work and remember the importance of truthful and honest storytelling!

Morgan Siobhan Green making her Broadway debut in Be More Chill.

Photo courtesy of the artist.

You were part of the Broadway musical Be More Chill. Can you please talk about the experience of putting that show together?

Be More Chill gave me my Broadway debut, so it will always hold a special place in my heart! As a swing in that production, I learned the importance of grace and support for my co-workers, knowing that one day my time would come but also the importance of preparation. My Dad always says, "Don't get ready, be ready." It was a show that embraced individuality in action - not just words, and it was a place I truly began to embrace myself as an artist and individual. There are so many people out there yearning for art that embraces self, is different, and refreshing. Be More Chill is the place where I began to understand who Morgan is and what I want to offer not only onstage to audiences but offstage to young theatre makers.

As Washington DC is the first tour stop for Hadestown, what are you most looking forward to about touring the country with this show?

I am looking forward to the way different themes of the show will resonate in various cities all over the country! It's been amazing to be in Greenville for tech and now here in D.C. because the energy of the audience is priceless. The amazing thing about theater is that you can't do it alone. I've been told that audiences are excited to have us in their theaters, but I must reiterate that we are so excited to have THEM! I hope that after coming to see us, that the country goes out and supports local, collegiate, and regional theatre! There is so much transformative art happening all over the country!

