BGR!FEST to Return to the Kennedy Center With BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Pop Up

BGR!FEST is set to the Kennedy Center with the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Pop Up. BGR!FEST is an immersive experience, celebrating and recognizing the exceptional cultural contributions of Black women artists, thought leaders, and creatives. This acclaimed festival, marking its fifth anniversary, will kick off Women's History Month and run February 29–March 9, 2024 across the Kennedy Center campus.

The pop up will feature BGR!FEST's signature late-night music and DJ series, including the Vibes & Vinyl Party and Jam Session featuring BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Founder and CEO, DJ Beverly Bond. Accompanied by friends DJ Miss H.E.R, DJ Aktive, and DJ OP!, the iconic group of artists will deliver four signature DJ sets and a special all-vinyl DJ Jam Session on Thursday, February 29. The BGR!FEST After Dark stage will feature the soul-stirring sounds of Grammy–nominated singer-songwriter Elle Varner and WHO ROCKS NEXT! artist Zada on Saturday, March 2. BLACK MEN ROCK! and WHO ROCKS NEXT! presentations will return March 7 and 9 with performances on Millennium Stage by “Ghetto Metal” founder Bazaar Royale and DMV emcee Nia Dinero, respectively.

"The BGR!FEST Pop Up series offers a fantastic opportunity to celebrate music, art, and culture, along with the invaluable contributions of Black women artists in these fields. We are excited to honor Women's History Month through this series. The Kennedy Center, a leading cultural institution, presents the perfect backdrop for this immersive and vibrant experience, and we are thankful for this partnership," said Beverly Bond, CEO of BLACK GIRLS ROCK! and BONDVISION Media.

“It is an honor for us to continue our partnership with Beverly Bond and BLACK GIRLS ROCK! to present BGR!FEST for its fifth year through the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Pop Up. BGR!FEST serves as an important platform for centering and elevating the stories and artistry of Black women,” says Simone Eccleston, Director of Hip Hop Culture and Contemporary Music at the Kennedy Center, “Serving a home for this annual celebration is reflective of our institutional commitment to uplift the contributions of Black women and their critical role in both shaping and shifting global culture.”

SCHEDULE OF PERFORMANCES

Vibes & Vinyl Party and Jam Session Featuring DJ Beverly Bond

with Miss H.E.R, DJ Aktive, and DJ OP!

February 29, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Club at Studio K

Join us for an electrifying start to the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Pop Up with the Vibes & Vinyl Party and Jam Session headlined by legendary DJ and BLACK GIRLS ROCK! founder DJ Beverly Bond. Joining her will be D.C.'s own DJ Miss H.E.R., celebrity DJ and turntablist DJ Aktive, and music aficionado DJ OP!. In a special tribute to the roots of DJing, each DJ will be “diggin' in the crates,” demonstrating the art of the collective and integrating vinyl into their signature sets. In addition, the evening will also feature a special all-vinyl jam session with all four DJs and surprise appearances by musical guests. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind celebration of music, culture, and community. It is sure to be a night to remember!

BGR!FEST After Dark: Elle Varner and Zada with DJ CJ

March 2 at 9:30 p.m.

Club at Studio K

In this special presentation of BGR!FEST After Dark, experience the soul-stirring artistry of the incomparable Grammy–nominated singer-songwriter Elle Varner and discover WHO ROCKS NEXT! featured artist, the British Columbian Ethiopian sensation Zada. The iconic pair of artists will be joined by DJ CJ. Prepare for an unforgettable experience in a setting that promises both intimacy and inspiration.

BGR!FEST presents BLACK MEN ROCK!: Bazaar Royale

March 7 at 6 p.m.

Millennium Stage

Bazaar Royale is an indie rock artist of many talents: a singer, songwriter, producer, and performer. With vocals often compared to Steven Tyler and Chris Cornell, and with influences ranging from Guns & Roses and Lenny Kravitz to M.O.P. and Biggie, his music is characterized by a dynamic fusion of raw, gritty energy that showcases his versatility and relevance in today's evolving music scene. As the pioneer of the “Ghetto Metal” movement, Royale has collaborated with a wide array of music luminaries, including Jodeci, M.O.P., DMX, Audioslave, CKY, dead prez, and Philip Collen of Def Leppard. In addition, he has received acclaim from notable figures like George Clinton and Mark Ronson for his ability to captivate a broad audience. After making his Kennedy Center debut during BGR!FEST 2023, Bazaar Royale returns to Millennium Stage for an electrifying performance.

BGR!FEST! presents WHO ROCKS NEXT!: Nia Dinero

March 9 at 6 p.m.

Millennium Stage

Emcee Nia Dinero continues to use her experience and talent to showcase her broad range of lyrical poise, edginess, sophistication, and excellence. Merging genres of hip hop, pop, and R&B, Dinero brings a unique, cunning, and clever perspective to the art of rap that she calls “Hip-Pop.” Hailing from Dumfries, VA, the DMV rapper has performed at the Sounds of the DMV: Hip Hop Showcase, celebrating 50 years of hip hop at the Kennedy Center, the first anniversary of the “Smithsonian Anthology of Hip Hop and Rap” at The Museum of African American History and Culture, The Fillmore in Silver Spring, and Union Stage.

ABOUT BLACK GIRLS ROCK!

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! is a multifaceted media, entertainment, philanthropic, and lifestyle brand that encompasses numerous experiential live events, media content, merchandise, and programs including the internationally acclaimed televised BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Awards, The BGR!FEST, and BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Inc., a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit.

ABOUT BGR!FEST!

BGR!FEST is an immersive live experience that celebrates, empowers, and elevates Black culture, arts, tech, and innovation. Curated by CEO and founder Beverly Bond, BGR!FEST extends the popular BLACK GIRLS ROCK! brand to audiences, providing a larger platform to showcase musicians, singers, cultural curators, social entrepreneurs, and other creative innovators. Open to all ages, each edition of the BGR!FEST includes a mix of concerts, a speaker series, panels/workshops, sponsor activations, and community events. visit www.blackgirlsrock.com.