BETWEEN THE THREADS Comes To The Pozez JCC Of Northern Virginia For Two Performances Only

Fresh off a successful run Off-off Broadway, Between the Threads will play at the Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia with only two performances on June 16. The production is directed by Coral Cohen who also conceived the piece, and features original music by Violinist Zoë Aqua. The extremely limited run features an all-female-identified cast who helped develop the piece, and creative team.

Between the Threads is a devised theatre piece about Jewish women in America exploring their relationship to their Judaism. What does it mean to be part of a tiny minority with a disproportionate representation in the national consciousness? How does our identity as Jews intersect with our identities as women? How important is our Judaism to our lives now? What is our responsibility as a historically oppressed people in the face of blatant injustice in our own country, and injustice done in our name in another?

The production features a group of five female-identified artists who explore their personal history to present a collage of varied perspectives on what it means to be perennially in-between: in the intersection of tradition and modernity, power and oppression.

Performed and co-created by Zoë Aqua (Understudy Indecent/Broadway), Tatiana Baccari (Othello/Jobsite Theater) Hannah Goldman (Kings/The Tank), Daniella Seidl (The House of Bernarda Alba/Cherry Lane Theater), and Laura Lassy Townsend (The Workshop with Austin Pendleton/HB Playwrights Theater).

Co-written by Tatiana Bacari, Coral Cohen, Hannah Goldman, Lea Kalisch, Luisa Muhr, Daniella Seidl, and Laura Lassy Townsend.

Performances take place at the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031 on June 16th, with shows at 2pm and 7pm

More info is available at www.between-the-threads.com

Some reviews from the New York City run:

"In just 75 minutes, the Jewish Women Project's 'Between the Threads' reveals a treasure trove of Jewish culture, lore, feminine wisdom and history. The seven women who together have written and staged 'Between the Threads' have created a tight-knit work full of love, drama, humor and truth, a tapestry of interwoven wisdom tapping into the experiences of all the women involved." -Joel Benjamin, TheaterScene.net

"Superb...The women make direct eye contact with the audience, reaching out for catharsis, and it's easy to respond to them as they lay their feelings bare with humor and intelligence. In some way they recall Tevye's daugthers...trying to find their place in Judaism and the world outside." - This Week in New York

"Honest and unflinching...It was all beautifully written, sometimes very raw, sometimes hopeful, even humorous. The six women were a perfect ensemble, working together seamlessly and almost as one being on the stage. The abstract movement and violin music added wonderfully to the piece...The two paired brilliantly with the stories, varying themselves in tone and emotion...A piece of theatre that truly used the form to its utmost potential." -Max Berry, On Stage Blog

Coral Cohen (Director) is a theatre director and producer based in New York City. She is focused on work that explores sociopolitical structures and how they affect the people that live inside them. Most recently, she conceived and directed a devised theatre piece, Between The Threads (Jewish Women Project) at HERE Arts Center and directed a staged reading of the new play, Beauty Freak by James Clements with What Will The Neighbors Say? at the Plaxall Gallery. She has assisted extensively at La MaMa E.T.C under Jen Wineman and Gian Marco Lo Forte and directed at Jimmy's No. 43 and Lehman College. She is part of the SDCF Observership class 2015/16 and 2017/18 and a member of the inaugural Director's Track at the legendary Siti Company Summer Training Intensive in 2018. She is also a freelance events manager who has worked at the Park Avenue Armory, Theatre for a New Audience's Polonsky Shakespeare Center, and Lincoln Center. BA-Theatre Arts/Directing, Pace University. www.coral-cohen.com

Zoë Aqua (Original Music) served as a full-time understudy in 2017 for The Klezmatics' Lisa Gutkin in the Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning play Indecent, ultimately going onstage over 18 times. She is a co-founder of Tsibele and Farnakht, and performs regularly with Litvakus, Ternovka, the Honorable Mentschn, among others. In the summer of 2018, Zoë performed at Yiddish Summer Weimar with Farnakht and studied Hungarian folk music in Hungary and Transylvania. Zoë is a frequent collaborator of Bessie Award-winning choreographer Joya Powell, having composed and performed music for three different pieces including A Life of Many Seasons in 2018. Other recent projects have included a piece for dance collective Konverjdans, and playing on Canadian singer Ben Caplan's most recent album Old Stock.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You