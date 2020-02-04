BANDSTAND to Make Area Premiere in March at D.C.'s National Theatre

BANDSTAND will make its area debut at D.C.'s National Theatre from March 3-8, 2020. Originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award® winner, Hamilton choreographer, and Kennedy Center Honoree Andy Blankenbuehler , featuring music by Richard Oberacker with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker , this poignant and inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

Tickets for BANDSTAND may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or in person at The National Theatre Box Office (Monday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance). The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

It's 1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

BANDSTAND is "both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It's a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally" (The New York Times). "The show defies you not to be moved" (Time Out New York).

The BANDSTAND national tour cast stars Zack Zaromatidis as Donny Novitski and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith as Julia Trojan. They will be joined by Roxy York (Mrs. June Adams), Rob Clove (Jimmy Campbell), Benjamin Powell (Davy Zlatic), Scott Bell (Nick Radel), Louis Jannuzzi III (Wayne Wright), and Jonmichael Tarleton (Johnny Simpson).

The cast also includes Shaunice Alexander, Beth Anderson, Michael Bingham, Milena J. Comeau, Ryan P. Cyr, Sarah Dearstyne, Michael Hardenberg, Andre Malcolm, Kaitlyn Mayse, Matthew Mucha, Mallory Nolting, Taylor Okey, Katie Pohlman, Oz Shoshan, and Cameron Turner.

The BANDSTAND design team includes Tony Award® nominee David Korins and associate Justin West (Scenic Design), Tony Award® winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony Award® winner Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Tony Award® winner Nevin Steinberg (Original Broadway Sound Design), David Thomas (Tour Sound Design), J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova (Makeup, Hair and Wig Design), Tony Award® nominee Greg Anthony Rassen (Co-Orchestrator and Music Arranger), Tony Award® winner and 2017 Tony Award® nominee Bill Elliott (Co-Orchestrator), Fred Lassen (Music Supervisor), Gina Rattan (Tour Director), with choreography restaged and additional choreography by Marc Heitzman. Tour Casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.

BANDSTAND is produced by Work Light Productions and was originally produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Roger Horchow, Peter Stern, Michael Palitz, Jane Dubin, Tom Kirdahy, David Lyons, Sarah Perot, James L. Nederlander, James & Catherine Berges, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Jeff & Ellen Adler, Nancy & Randy Best, Deep End Productions, Patty Baker, Terry D. Loftis/Scott D. Huffman, Independent Presenters Network/Charles & Lisa Siegel, Rosie Gunther McCooe/J. Scott & Sylvia G. Bechtel, Roy Putrino/Heather Shields, Diane & John Kalishman/Alison & John Ferring and The Shubert Organization in association with Paper Mill Playhouse.

CALENDAR INFO

BANDSTAND will run Tuesday, March 3 through Sunday, March 8. The production is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30pm

Friday and Saturday at 8pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm

Sunday evening at 7:30pm

LOCATION

The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C. Nearby metro stops include Metro Center and Federal Triangle. For parking information, please visit TheNationalDC.com/Directions-Parking.

TICKETS

Tickets for BANDSTAND may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849, or in person at The National Theatre Box Office (Monday-Friday from 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance).

GROUPS OF 10+

Groups of 10 or more can save on most Broadway at the National performances. To book, contact the group sales department at groupsales@thenationaldc.com or by calling the Group Sales Hotline at 202-753-6867.

TICKET LOTTERY

Two hours prior to all BANDSTAND times, individuals may submit their names in person to be drawn to purchase up to two tickets at $25 per ticket (inclusive of all fees). Twenty lottery seats will be available for purchase for each of the above-mentioned performances. Names will be announced 30 minutes after the entry period begins (90 minutes prior to the show time). Individuals must be present, with cash, to redeem the offer.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You