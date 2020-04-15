Arts Barn Announces 2020-21 Season - THE FANTASTICKS, FROZEN JR., CLUE, and More!

Arts Barn has announced its upcoming 2020-21 season! Unless specified, performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM. Online ticket sales will open 30 days prior to the event.

She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen

In partnership with The Montgomery Playhouse

July 10-26, 2020

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and '90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. Recommended for ages 14 and older.

The Fantasticks

Music by Harvey Schmidt and Lyrics by Tom Jones

In partnership with Landless Theatre Company

Aug 7-23, 2020

A charming and romantic musical about one young couple, two "feuding" fathers, and an infinite love that transcends time, The Fantasticks whimsically whisks audiences on a journey of imagination into a world of moonlight, magic, and memory. Along the way, love is found, lost, and rediscovered after a poignant realization that "without a hurt, the heart is hollow." Recommended for ages 14 and older.

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Based on The Comic Strip 'Peanuts' by Charles M. Schulz

Book, Music and Lyrics by Clark Gesner

In partnership with Damascus Theatre Company (35th Anniversary)

September 11-27, 2020

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. Recommended for ages 7 and older.

Frozen Jr.

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

In partnership with KAT-2nd Stage

Oct 24-Nov 1, 2020

Performance times: Saturdays 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sundays 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. takes us on a journey with Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with obstacles, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters-and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor-Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Recommended for ages 4 and older.

The Christmas Express by Pat Cook

In partnership with Sandy Spring Theatre Group

Nov 27-Dec 13, 2020

No evening performance Dec. 12. Additional 2 p.m. matinee performances on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, and Dec. 12.

When Leo Tannenbaum appears from nowhere on December 23rd, things begin to change around the Holly Railway Station. A long defunct radio springs to life, the local carolers suddenly sound like the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and everyone seems to be filled with an unusual Christmas spirit. This nostalgic theatrical greeting card is filled with eccentric small-town characters and punctuated with memorable moments. A perfect holiday treat for the entire family! Recommended for ages 7 and older.

The Mountaintop by Katori Hall

In partnership with Rockville Little Theatre

Feb 12-28, 2021

A gripping reimaginating of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people. Recommended for ages 14 and older.

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling

In partnership with The Montgomery Playhouse

Mar 12-28, 2021

Truvy's salon is Chinquapin, Louisiana's go-to place for a beauty fix with a hearty side of gossip. Along with her overeager assistant Annelle, Truvy pampers her small-town clients with hairdos, manicures, and all kinds of unsolicited advice. Anybody who's anybody is a regular: There's the doting M'Lynn and her soon-to-be-married daughter Shelby, the moody Ouiser and the well-to-do widow Clairee. Through witty banter and wisecracks, this hodgepodge group of women form friendships as strong as steel, which they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes. Recommended for ages 14 and older.

Finding Nemo Jr.

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

In partnership with KAT-2nd Stage

April 17-25, 2021

Performance times: Saturdays 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sundays 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

When little Nemo swims too close to the surface, he is captured by a diver and taken away. His father Marlin must brave the open ocean to find him. On the way, he teams up with a friendly but forgetful blue reef fish named Dory. Together, they encounter sharks, jellyfish, and turtles on their way to bring Nemo back home. Recommended for ages 4 and older.

Ain't Misbehavin'

Book by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby Jr.

In partnership with ANKH Repertory Theatre

May 7-23, 2021

No evening performance May 22; 2 p.m. matinee only.

The rollicking, joyous, and infectious music of Fats Waller will have you singing and dancing in the aisles! Equal parts pianist, singer, songwriter, and comedian, Fats Waller was one of the seminal figures of 20th-century jazz and Tin Pan Alley, with such standards as "The Joint Is Jumpin'," "Honeysuckle Rose," "Handful of Keys," and more. Recommended for ages 15 and older.

Clue, The Musical

Based on the board game Clue

Book by Peter DePietro; Music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker and Vinnie Martucci; and Lyrics by Tom Chiodo

In partnership with Damascus Theatre Company

June 11-27, 2021

Was it Colonel Mustard in the kitchen with a knife, or maybe Mrs. Peacock in the ballroom with a candlestick? Or perhaps Professor Plum in the study with a lead pipe? The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life, and invites the audience to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon? Recommended for ages 12 and older.





