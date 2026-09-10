Arena Stage to Host Free Open House With Classes For Adults, Youth and Families

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Join in for Arena Stage’s Open House, taking place Saturday, September 26, 2026 from 11 a.m.–1:45 p.m. for free. Arena Stage’s Community Engagement Division is offering six free 45-minute classes led by Arena Stage teaching artists. Adults can try improv, musical theater dance and Scripted, Arena Stage’s script-reading club, while youth and families can explore musical theater dance, creative play and more.

Whether you’re interested in trying something new, getting creative with your family or finding a class for the upcoming season, this Open House is a chance to experience Arena Stage’s classes firsthand and discover what’s coming up in the next year!

11–11:45 a.m.

Playtime Pantomime (Ages 3–5)

Pages leap to life in this playful introduction to theater! Young creators will use imaginative movement, interactive theater games and silent storytelling to act out favorite stories and dream up adventures of their own.

Camp Arena Stage Class (Grades 3–5)

Get a taste of Fall Mini Camp! Students will explore theater, music, movement and visual art through an engaging workshop led by professional teaching artists.

12–12:45 p.m.

Teen Musical Theater Dance (Grades 6–12)

Move, perform and connect! Learn a musical theater dance combination while exploring storytelling, character and expression in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. All experience levels are welcome.

Musical Theater Dance (Ages 18+)

Perfect for dancers and actors who want to move, perform and connect! Learn a mini musical theater combination featuring expressive movement, character work and storytelling through dance.

1–1:45 p.m.

Unexpectedly Funny: Improv Class (Ages 18+)

Jump into the world of improv with a fun, interactive sample class! Explore spontaneity, collaboration and creative thinking through theater games and exercises.

Scripted (Ages 18+)

Get an all-access pass to Arena Stage's creative process, from page to stage. Scripted isn't your average book club—it’s a front-row seat to the art behind the art.

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