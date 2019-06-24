ANNIE Comes To The Hylton Performing Arts Center

Prince William Little Theatre presents Annie from July 19-28 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Prince William Little Theatre presents one of America's most beloved musicals, Annie at the Hylton Performing Arts Center from July 19 - 28! Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon as the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The cherished book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow."

Often called, "America's Happiest Musical," Annie tells the story of a spunky orphan who longs to leave the orphanage. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. She encounters adventure after fun-filled adventure, and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt along the way! She finds a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Performances are in the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, located on the George Mason University campus at 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas, VA for TWO WEEKENDS ONLY on the following dates and times:



Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm



Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:00 pm

Friday, July 26, 2019 at 8:00 pm

*Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm



*The Saturday, July 27th 2:00 performance is sensory friendly

Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for Seniors/Students/Active Military and $15 for Children 12 and Under. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased online at www.PWLT.org.





