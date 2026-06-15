AMERICAN APPARITIONS + GHOST PARTY to Bring Immersive DC Ghost Hunt to Downtown Washington

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rorschach Theatre is currently presenting AMERICAN APPARITIONS + GHOST PARTY, an immersive, self-guided theatrical experience that transforms downtown Washington, D.C. into the setting for an unfolding ghost story.

Running through September 2026, the project combines mailed artifacts, location-based storytelling and live performance to create a unique theatrical adventure that invites participants to uncover hidden histories throughout the nation's capital. The experience was created by Randy Baker, Kylos Brannon, Jenny McConnell Frederick and Jonelle Walker, four of the original architects of Rorschach Theatre's acclaimed Psychogeographies series.

The story follows a young man named Gavin, who receives an invitation to participate in a ghost-hunting challenge in Washington, D.C. Subscribers receive a new package every few weeks containing maps, letters, photographs, music, souvenirs and other artifacts that reveal the next chapter of the narrative. Each installment directs participants to a curated location in the city, where they engage with both the story and the history embedded within the surrounding environment.

Described by DC Theatre Arts as an experience that incorporates "literature, music, mystery, romance, and DC's highlights and history," AMERICAN APPARITIONS explores ghosts, memory and the lingering presence of historical figures during a milestone anniversary year for the United States.

The project is part of Rorschach Theatre's ongoing Psychogeographies initiative, a series first developed during the pandemic to foster community connection through immersive storytelling. Drawing on the concept of psychogeography, a term coined by philosopher Guy Debord in the 1950s, the series explores the relationship between personal experience and urban spaces, encouraging participants to discover hidden stories and overlooked corners of their city.

Each subscription also includes admission to GHOST PARTY, a live event scheduled for July 11, 2026. The evening will feature performances, cocktails, food and a scavenger-hunt-style exploration of downtown Washington. The event begins at 777 I Street NW and is designed both for subscribers seeking a deeper dive into the story and newcomers interested in experiencing the Psychogeographies format for the first time. Additional tickets will also be available for purchase.

The creative team includes playwright, director and professor Dr. Jonelle Walker Benazzouz; filmmaker and American University professor Kylos Brannon; playwright, director and Rorschach co-Artistic Director Randy Baker; and director, writer and co-Artistic Director Jenny McConnell Frederick.

Funding for the project has been provided in part by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District and the District of Columbia Executive Office of the Mayor through the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

Founded by Jenny McConnell Frederick and Randy Baker, Rorschach Theatre is known for producing immersive and site-responsive work that explores the intersections of history, place and imagination. The Helen Hayes Award-winning company has produced more than 50 plays and continues to develop innovative theatrical experiences that connect audiences to Washington, D.C.'s cultural landscape.

Subscription Information

Subscriptions to AMERICAN APPARITIONS include all chapters of the multi-part Psychogeographies experience as well as one ticket to GHOST PARTY. Subscription packages are currently available through the Rorschach Theatre website.

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...