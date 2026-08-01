Review: THE IMMIGRANT at Synetic Theater At Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre

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The DC area has been graced with a return engagement of Synetic Theater’s award-winning production of The Immigrant on stage this weekend at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre. After successful runs in 2025 at both Theater J and Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre, The Immigrant won the Outstanding Production-Play (Helen) and Outstanding Choreography in a Play (Helen) at the 2026 Helen Hayes Awards in May.

In its 25th year, Synetic Theater puts on classic wordless physical productions of venerable stories imbued with movement, dance, acrobatics, visuals and music. In The Immigrant, Synetic’s brand of theater meshes perfectly with Charlie Chaplin’s comedic, physical and emotional storytelling as reflected in his many films. The Immigrant is based in part on Chaplin’s 1917 short film of the same name, although the play adds many elements not included in the movie. (The production deftly incorporates allusions to other Chaplin films).

The play follows the journey of an immigrant dubbed the “Little Fellow” as he boards a ship headed for America in the early twentieth century. After a stormy crossover in which the Little Fellow encounters a young woman named Hetty and saves her sister from drowning, the ship arrives at Ellis Island (with the statue of liberty on view, as cleverly depicted with stage props in the production). The Little Fellow has trouble finding work and sustenance in New York City but eventually finds himself involved in the fledgling film industry and is reunited with his beloved Hetty. The Little Fellow finds success as filmmaker but after his movies become anti-autocratic (The Great Dictator, one of Chaplin’s later movies, is portrayed in the show as one such film), he is rejected and branded a traitor, not unlike events that occurred in Chaplin’s personal experience.

The production frames the show by having an older version of the immigrant (finely portrayed by Paata Tsikurishvili) reflect on his younger Little Fellow’s (played by the extraordinary Vato Tsikurishvili) life story. At times, the two poignantly play scenes together with the older self emboldening the younger version. Vato Tsikurishvili excels in the extraordinary physical demands of the role.

A delightful Maryam Najafzada is excellent as the alternatively vibrant and saddened Hetty.

The entire ensemble in fact is superb. There are several charming and intricate ensemble numbers with fantastic choreography by Irina Tsikurishvili, including one featuring the ship as it sails through turbulent waters, causing the ship to rock back and forth and the passengers to get seasick; and another exuberant sequence when the immigrant ship arrives in America.

The crisp lighting by Brian S. Allard gives the production the ethereal feel of a silent movie while the adept set design by Phil Charlwood transforms the stage along each step of the Little Fellow’s journey. The enchanting costumes by Erik Teague bring to life the exuberant early twentieth century fashions while also conveying the oppressive immigrant appearance.

Music is an integral component of Synetic Theater’s productions. That is very much the case with The Immigrant where the movement and choreography are front and center. The musical score by resident composer and sound designer Koki Lortkipanidze (with additional music by Aaron Kan) sets the tone for each scene and further establishes the silent movie feel to the production.

All of these elements are brought together beautifully under the skillful co-direction of Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili.

The director’s note in the program explains how the Little Fellow, in addition to being a loving tribute Chaplin, is a “perfect metaphor” for Synetic Theater’s own artistic journey and continual reinvention. This production effectively conveys the struggle, hope and perseverance of stage performers and the striking parallels between the immigrant experience and the artists’ journey. It is a dazzling production and what a treat it is to have this wonderful show back on stage, even if just for a few days.

The Immigrant is playing at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre in Arlington, Virginia through August 2. Performance run time is approximately 90 minutes without an intermission.

Photo credit: Katerina Kato

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