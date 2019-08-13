41st Young Concert Artists Series Announces New Season, New Musicians

Young Concert Artists, led by new President Daniel Kellogg, has been discovering and launching the careers of extraordinary talent since 1961. Musicians who began their careers with YCA include pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, soprano Julia Bullock, and violinist Ray Chen. The 2019-20 Young Concert Artists Series presents its newest finds in compelling debuts at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater at 7:30pm.

Monday, October 28, 2019: 16-year-old pianist Maxim Lando opens the series with a tour de force, including works by Beethoven, Scriabin, and Liszt's complete Transcendental Etudes.

Tuesday, December 3, 2019: Violinist Randall Goosby, a protégé of Itzhak Perlman, debuts with an impressive program including a suite by William Grant Still inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.

Thursday, January 16, 2020: Pianist Do-Hyun Kim displays incredible depth of artistry with music he grew up listening to, in a debut program culminating with Chopin's Op. 25 Etudes.

Tuesday, February 25, 2020: Cellist Jonathan Swensen makes the cello sing with Beethoven, Ligeti, Franck, and Stravinsky's Suite Italienne.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020: Pianist Aristo Sham, who just earned a B.A. in Economics from Harvard as part of a joint program with the New England Conservatory, presents the monumental Sonata in F minor by Brahms, and the premiere of a work by YCA's new Composer-in-Residence, Saad Haddad.

Information and tickets: www.yca.org/dc-series/

Image: Violinist Randall Goosby, photo credit Kaupo Kikkas





